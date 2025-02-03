Liberia: Ngafuan Pledges Support to Kamara's Leadership At Wama

The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has expressed Liberia's full support for Boima S. Kamara following his appointment as the Director General of the West African Monetary Agency (WAMA).

Ngafuan described Kamara's appointment as a momentous occasion for Liberia, calling it a "pride" for the country and a significant achievement for the region.

Minister Ngafuan made the remarks on Friday when Kamara, along with a delegation from WAMA, paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Finance. The visit was a symbolic gesture to strengthen the working relationship between Liberia and the West African Monetary Agency as Kamara begins his leadership at the regional body.

In his statement, Minister Ngafuan spoke of the deep personal and professional ties between himself and Kamara, which date back to their time working together at the Central Bank of Liberia and the Ministry of Finance.

Ngafuan emphasized that Kamara's appointment is not only a win for the individual but also a victory for Liberia, given Kamara's expertise and years of service to the country.

"Today, I am filled with immense pride to congratulate my dear colleague, Boima Kamara, on his appointment as Director General of WAMA. This is not just a win for Kamara; it is a proud moment for Liberia," said Minister Ngafuan. "I have known Kamara for many years. Our journey together in the Central Bank of Liberia and the Ministry of Finance has been one of dedication to Liberia's growth. Having a Liberian at the helm of such a critical regional institution is a testament to the country's growing influence in the economic arena."

Ngafuan continued, emphasizing Liberia's full commitment to supporting Kamara in his new role. He expressed confidence that Kamara's leadership at WAMA would contribute to positive changes, not only in the region but also for Liberia's economic interests.

Minister Ngafuan also underscored the importance of collaboration among both current and former leaders to help advance the nation's goals.

"We will provide our full support to Kamara as he takes on this vital leadership role. This is a strong indication of the positive transition and collaboration we seek for the advancement of Liberia's goals," he said. "Together, we will work to ensure that Liberia continues to play a pivotal role in the economic development of the region."

In response, Kamara expressed deep gratitude for the support he has received from the Liberian government, particularly from President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He acknowledged that his leadership journey, which spans various roles in Liberia's financial sector, had paved the way for this prestigious appointment.

"I am truly humbled by this honor to serve as the first Liberian to head WAMA," Kamara said. "This is not just a personal achievement for me but for Liberia as a whole. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to President Boakai, former President Sirleaf, Minister Ngafuan, the Central Bank of Liberia, and the Liberian people for their tremendous support in making this possible."

Kamara emphasized that, as the first Liberian to lead the West African Monetary Agency, he will focus on representing Liberia's interests with integrity and dedication. He expressed his commitment to strengthening the institution and ensuring that it serves the needs of all ECOWAS member states.

Looking ahead, Kamara outlined his vision for WAMA, stressing the importance of addressing the region's economic challenges with innovative and homegrown solutions.

He highlighted the pressing issues of fiscal constraints, instability in energy supplies, and high inflation as areas that require urgent attention. Kamara called for a collective regional effort to tackle these problems, citing the need for West Africans to solve West African problems.

"We must adopt creative, innovative solutions to tackle the challenges that face our region. Issues like fiscal constraints, energy instability, and inflation are driving regional instability, and we need to find ways to solve them ourselves," Kamara said. "West African problems should be solved by West Africans. We need to think outside the box and act decisively to ensure economic stability for our people."

Kamara also noted the responsibility of achieving macroeconomic convergence in the region and outlined the ambitious goals of WAMA to foster closer cooperation among the Central Banks and Ministries of Finance in the 15 ECOWAS member states.

He stressed that WAMA will work to address structural issues within the regional economy that contribute to high inflation and other fiscal challenges.