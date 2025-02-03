Liberia: Court Dismisses Criminal Case Against Amb. Yorlay

The Monrovia City Court Court has dismissed the criminal coercion and disorderly conduct charges against Liberia's Ambassador-Designate to France, Teeko Tozay Yorlay.

The court's decision followed days of closed door negotiations Wilmot Smith, dismissed former deputy director general for information Coordination at the Liberia Institute for Statistics and Geo Information Services (LISGIS), on whose complaint the Ambassador-Designate was charged.

According to information from the discussion, that was supervised by Stipendiary Magistrate Ben Bacon Ambassador-Designate Yorlay was asked to publicly apologise to Smith, which did on his social media platform.

It was also facilitated by Smith's lawyer, Arthur Johnson and Yorlay's lawyer, Cllr. Kabineh Ja'neh.

Yorlay was quoted by the platform by saying," I expressed my profound regret for any and all comments I made in April 2022, in private or public which could impute crime to the character of Mr. Smith. My utterances that Smith stole the past census money was unwarranted. I sincerely regret it."

Immediately after Yorlay's apologies, Smith also wrote a waiver statement.

In his statement with the court, Smith writes " I the undersigned hereby (Wilmot Smith) voluntarily withdrew my case against Teeko T. Yorlay on the 27th of January AD 2025. Anything growing out of this statement, the court should not be held liable."

Smith has claimed that Yorlay, in 2022, used his Facebook page to post defamatory messages accusing him (Smith) of being a "criminal."

According to court documents, in April 2022, Yorlay, "without any color of legal right," wrote on his Facebook page: "You're a criminal, you have stolen the LISGIS Census money. Criminality is in your DNA. Anywhere you go, you must steal. The public should take note of this criminal, not to accept him before he goes on with this criminality."

Government lawyers argue that Yorlay's remarks tarnished Smith's reputation, subjected him to public ridicule, and impaired his professional standing. They further described the act as unlawful, wicked, and intentional, citing violations of Sections 14.27 and 17.3 of Liberia's Penal Law. The writ emphasizes, "There and then, the crimes herein Defendant did and do and commit."