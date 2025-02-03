Liberia: Banking Institute Graduates 156 Professionals

The Banking Institute of Liberia (BIL) has successfully graduated 156 professionals through its Professional Development Training Program and Business Enterprise initiative.

BIL is the training arm of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the Liberia Bankers Association (LBA) in the financial sector.

However, this milestone aims to enhance efficiency, service quality, and financial expertise within Liberia's banking and financial sectors.

The ceremony, held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Church on Saturday, January 31, brought together financial experts from the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Liberia, and the private sector along with graduates and their families, among others.

In his special remarks, Asst. Prof. Richard S. Panton, Executive Director/Director General of BIL, emphasized that the graduation marks the successful completion of the institution's second training cycle. He highlighted BIL's commitment to strengthening the skills of individuals interested in banking and financial services and urged graduates to uphold integrity, professionalism, and efficient customer service.

Prof. Panton further stressed the importance of life skills education for Liberia's youth, advocating for the Ministry of Education to integrate such training into the national curriculum to combat poverty and youth unemployment.

"Today is yet another day to give thanks to God for achieving another milestone. We extend our profound appreciation to the Central Bank of Liberia and the Liberia Bankers Association for their continued support. Their commitment is a clear manifestation of efforts to build capacity and improve performance within Liberia's financial sector," he stated.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Central Bank of Liberia, Executive Governor-designate Musa Kamara, Technical Advisor to the Governor, commended BIL for its dedication to educating and empowering individuals within the banking and financial industry. He reaffirmed CBL's commitment to supporting the institute to ensure Liberians can take leadership roles within the sector.

Kamara noted that foreign banks have historically employed foreign staff, a trend that prompted the establishment of BIL to build local expertise.

"When we saw the influx of foreign banks with foreign staff, we realized that was not the future we wanted. BIL was created to train Liberians to take over managerial and administrative roles in the banking and financial sector. I am thrilled to see this vision advancing with trained Liberians who embody integrity and professionalism," he concluded.

After approximately five months of intensive training, graduates received diplomas in Banking and Finance, Internal Audit and Controls, Procurement and Supply Chain Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Marketing Management, Digital Banking and Marketing, Compliance and Corporate Risk Management, Human Resources and Customer Relationship Management, Office Administration and Organizational Management, Public Accounting and Finance, Work Planning and Report Writing, and Computerized Accounting.

BIL offers two career development tracks: the Professional Development Training Program and the Business Development Program.

These programs are designed to enhance the professional skills of financial stakeholders and provide knowledge to those aspiring to enter the sector. The institute delivers cutting-edge training to improve managerial and administrative competencies in banking and financial services across Liberia.