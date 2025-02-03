Liberia: Monrovia City Corporation Closes Historic Palm Grove Cemetery, Bans Use As Waste Disposal Site

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) has announced the closure of the historic Palm Grove Cemetery as a waste disposal site, following years of neglect that turned the burial ground into a garbage dumping site and a haven for criminals.

For years, successive administrations at the MCC have failed to restore the cemetery's dignity, allowing it to fall into disrepair. Established in the early 1820s, Palm Grove Cemetery is Liberia's oldest burial site, holding the remains of many prominent citizens. Notably, the cemetery hosts the mass grave of slain President William R. Tolbert and scores of government officials murdered during the 1980 coup.

However, in recent years, it has become notorious for being a refuge for criminals and a hub for drug use by wayward youth, commonly referred to as "zogos."

Due to its deteriorated state, Center Street, which runs through the cemetery, has become a dangerous zone, with drug addicts seeking shelter in open tombs and desecrated graves. MCC further exacerbated the situation by converting the historic cemetery into a temporary waste storage site.

However, the corporation recently announced that it has ceased all waste disposal activities at Palm Grove Cemetery following the completion of two new garbage transfer stations at Fiamah in Sinkor and Stockton Creek.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa, MCC Communications Director Varney Diggs stated that all community-based enterprises (CBEs), small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and local residents must now dispose of their waste at the designated sites.

"We are concluding efforts to ensure that all waste dumping at the cemetery is completely halted. Officially, garbage trucks will now be stationed at Fiamah and Stockton Creek, where residents can dispose of their waste," Diggs said.

He added, "Once the accumulated waste at Palm Grove Cemetery is cleared, Center Street will be clean again. Regarding future plans for the cemetery, I cannot speak to that, but our immediate focus is to fully utilize the transfer stations."

The MCC is also urging residents in Greater Monrovia to register with CBEs and SMEs for proper waste management services.

A statement issued by the MCC emphasized that the directive takes effect from January 29, 2025, and is aimed at ensuring a sustainable approach to tackling the city's waste crisis.

"Anyone caught violating this mandate will be required to pay a fine of US$100, in accordance with City Ordinance #7, which mandates all residents, institutions, and businesses within Monrovia's city limits to pay a garbage disposal fee," the statement read.

Uncertainty Over the Future of Palm Grove Cemetery

Despite long-standing calls for the relocation or restoration of Palm Grove Cemetery, MCC remains tight-lipped on its future. Under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration, there were discussions about relocating the cemetery, but the plan was halted following opposition from then-Bong County Senator and former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor.

When asked about MCC's future plans for the cemetery, Diggs responded, "I can't speak to that. Right now, our priority is ensuring the effective use of the transfer stations."

In 2016, the Special Presidential Task Force, led by then-General Services Agency Director General Mary Broh, attempted to demolish parts of the cemetery, prompting strong resistance from Madam Howard-Taylor, who petitioned the Senate to halt the process.

In her communication to the Senate at the time, she argued that the cemetery, established by law, serves as the permanent resting place for distinguished citizens, patriots, and ordinary Liberians.

"The idea of removing our loved ones from their resting places should not be entertained. Instead, burial sites should remain sacred, reflecting our national respect for the dead," she stated in 2016.

A Lost Tradition: The Decline of Palm Grove Cemetery

Years ago, Palm Grove Cemetery was a lively site, particularly on Decoration Day, when families would gather to honor their deceased relatives. The cemetery would be filled with mourners, music, and vendors selling various items.

Center Street, which divides the cemetery into two sections, was once bustling with visitors who often hired painters to refurbish graves and, in some cases, even hired professional mourners to cry for their deceased loved ones.

Over time, however, this tradition has faded due to increasing criminal activity and the neglect of the burial site. The presence of drug users and vandals has made it difficult for families to visit the graves of their loved ones in peace.

With the MCC now banning waste dumping at the cemetery, many hope this will be the first step toward restoring its dignity. Families whose loved ones are buried there, particularly those who observe Decoration Day, anticipate a cleaner and safer environment to mourn and pay their respects.