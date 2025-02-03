Liberia: Sister Aid Liberia Engages Legislature On Public Health Bill

With support from the African Population and Health Research Center, Sister Aid Liberia has initiated a critical dialogue with the Legislature Joint Health Committee, revealing a significant development regarding Liberia's public health bill. Senator Dabah M. Varpilah, chair of the Health Committee, has expressed commitment to reviewing the bill, emphasizing the importance of civil society organizations like Sister Aid Liberia and health professionals in shaping its legislative progress.

This engagement follows a comprehensive assessment visit by the Joint Health Committee to the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital on January 31, 2025, as part of its oversight mandate. The visit aimed to evaluate the operational status of the country's largest referral hospital and identify urgent areas requiring intervention.

During the visit, JFK's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Linda Birch, led a tour highlighting critical shortages in medical equipment and infrastructure. The committee identified immediate needs such as a 1000 kVA standby generator, a CT scan machine, and other essential diagnostic tools crucial for maternal healthcare services.

Dr. Birch emphasized the necessity of increased budgetary allocations to address these deficiencies and improve overall patient care. The committee acknowledged these concerns and pledged to strengthen collaboration with the hospital, urging its administration to identify key projects for annual implementation.

However, Senator Varpilah noted that the abortion provision within the public health bill has become a major point of contention, potentially hindering the bill's progress. She cautioned against labeling the legislation solely as an "abortion bill," stressing that such framing could overshadow its broader objectives of improving healthcare infrastructure and services.

Rep. Julie Fatorma Wiah, Chair of the Health Committee in the House of Representatives, reinforced this sentiment, highlighting the bill's significance in addressing emerging health threats such as Ebola, Marburg, and COVID-19. She underscored the need for a balanced discussion to ensure the bill's comprehensive impact is not derailed by a single clause.

Amelia Siaffa, Acting Executive Director of Sister Aid Liberia, welcomed Senator Varpilah's willingness to engage in dialogue, emphasizing the importance of ongoing collaboration between lawmakers and civil society. She reiterated that the bill extends beyond issues affecting women and girls, impacting the entire nation's health system.

"Bringing health workers together to revisit the bill is a positive step, as it ensures that all relevant stakeholders contribute to shaping a law that serves Liberia's broader healthcare needs," Siaffa stated.

Her remarks underscored the necessity of viewing the bill holistically rather than allowing controversy over a single provision to obstruct its passage. She called for unity and pragmatic engagement to ensure the bill's successful implementation.

President George Weah initially submitted the Revised Health Bill to the Legislature in February 2020, aiming to modernize public health governance and integrate various laws governing the sector. The House of Representatives passed the bill on July 21, 2022, following recommendations from the joint committees on Health and Judiciary, and subsequently forwarded it to the Senate for concurrence.

In response to ongoing debates, Senator Varpilah has committed to convening a public hearing to determine the bill's fate, ensuring that all voices are heard in the decision-making process.