Uganda: UPDF Medical Teams Perform Over 100 Surgeries in Lyantonde, Lwengo

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces medical teams have performed over 100 surgeries in Lyantonde and Lwengo districts as part of the activities to mark the 44th Tarehe Sita celebrations.

Lt Col Dr Godfrey Ngobya, the team leader of the UPDF medical team in the two districts, said "Surgical cases handled included hernias, hydroceles, goitres, and enlarged prostates."

He said that more than 1,500 patients were attended to at the mobile clinics.

He observed that common ailments during the outreach included malaria, respiratory tract infections, and urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Hon. Dr Kagabo Twaha, a Member of Parliament for Bukoto South, commended the UPDF for their efforts in improving healthcare delivery in the region.

"Their medical outreach complements existing health service delivery efforts by treating conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and skin diseases, as well as performing surgical interventions," Dr. Kagabo stated.

He also dismissed false claims by detractors discouraging the public from attending the medical camps.

"There were rumours that the UPDF was vaccinating and intoxicating people, which is completely baseless. The UPDF's mandate is to protect and serve the nation, and in this case, they are saving lives through medical services," he said.

The free medical services program has brought much-needed relief to the community, offering essential healthcare to those in need.