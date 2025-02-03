Kenya: AGC Tenwek Hospital Suspends Credit Services for Makl Members

Nairobi — AGC Tenwek Hospital announced today that, effective February 1, 2025, it will suspend its credit services to members of Medical Administrator Kenya Limited (MAKL).

The decision comes as a result of an outstanding payment owed by MAKL for services already rendered by the hospital.

Under the new measure, MAKL members will still have access to healthcare services at AGC Tenwek Hospital; however, they will be required to make cash payments at the time of service.

The hospital emphasized that this step is necessary to ensure the sustainability of its services, despite its ongoing commitment to providing compassionate healthcare.

"We value our partnership with MAKL and all our stakeholders, but this measure is essential to maintain the quality and reliability of our services," a hospital spokesperson said.