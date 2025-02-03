Liberia: Paynesville Unveils Ambitious Five-Year Strategic Plan

The Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) has launched a five-year (2025-2029) ambitious municipal development plan aimed at transforming the nation's biggest (landmass) and most populous city. The plan, unveiled on Thursday, January 30, is Paynesville's first-ever strategic plan, and it is the first major step towards making Paynesville a structured and vibrant city.

The plan, presented to a proxy of Vice President Jeremiah Koung by Mayor Robert Bestman, incorporates urban development, governance, and economic activities-all geared towards making Paynesville the torchbearer of municipal governance in the country.

Mayor Bestman noted that a lot of hard work and innovation was put in the well-defined plan to manage the city's rapid growth.

"We can't run a city in the modern day without a plan. The reason our city is what it is today is because it has been growing without proper planning. One of the key ways to manage a city effectively is to ensure it is organized and to be organized, there must be a plan," he emphasized.

Mayor Bestman further noted that the strategic plan will serve as a blueprint to attract investors, create job opportunities, and enhance the city's infrastructure.

The Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration in the Office of the Vice President, Mr. McDonald M. Metzger officially launched the plan on behalf of his boss. He lauded the PCC's leadership, especially the Paynesville City Council and underscored the importance of collaboration to ensure the plan's successful implementation.

"The launch of this strategic plan represents our dedication to creating a more inclusive and prosperous Liberia. Achieving these ambitious goals will require teamwork, innovation, and commitment from all stakeholders," Mr. Metzger stated.

The event was attended by key government officials, local leaders, and stakeholders. Representative Samuel Enders of District 6, speaking on behalf of the Paynesville City Legislative Caucus, commended the initiative and assured the caucus' support.

"It's a common saying that if you fail to plan, you are planning to fail. We say thank you for planning so we do not fail. It is our hope and aspiration that everything outlined in this plan will be actualized. You have the caucus' support," Rep. Enders affirmed.

Florence Innis, an acting member of the Paynesville City Council, expressed gratitude to lawmakers for their involvement in the initiative.

"I want to say thank you to the lawmakers. This is proof that we now have something to work with, and I am sure we will succeed," she stated.

Commissioner Randall of Johnsonville Township, however, cautioned that while planning is essential, execution remains a major challenge due to resource constraints.

"Planning is a good thing, but execution is the problem. You need resources to achieve this five-year plan," he pointed out.

The Paynesville City Corporation's strategic plan is expected to address pressing urban issues such as waste management, road infrastructure, public safety, and economic empowerment. The launch marks a new chapter in the city's governance, setting a structured approach to transforming Liberia's largest municipality.