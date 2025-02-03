Addressing a press conference today, Centenary alleged that NRM operatives, in collaboration with EC officials, are misleading the public by mobilising citizens for what is presented as an official registration exercise, creating confusion.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Vice Chairman, Robert Centenary, has accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of deliberately running a parallel voter registration exercise to manipulate the Electoral Commission (EC) register, particularly in rural areas.

Addressing a press conference today, Centenary alleged that NRM operatives, in collaboration with EC officials, are misleading the public by mobilising citizens for what is presented as an official registration exercise, creating confusion.

He further claimed that the ruling party has gained unauthorized access to voter registers, raising fears of potential electoral fraud ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Centenary criticized the registration process, describing it as slow, tedious, and inaccessible to many first-time voters due to bureaucratic requirements such as obtaining letters from (Gombolola Internal Security Organisations (GISOs) and local chairpersons.

He also decried the limited number of EC staff on the ground, arguing that their mobility from one location to another has hindered efficiency.

"We demand that the Electoral Commission takes immediate action by extending the voter registration exercise by at least one month, procuring new equipment to fast-track the process, and halting the NRM's parallel registration until EC's official exercise is concluded," he said.

Supreme Court Ruling: A Constitutional Crisis?

On last week's Supreme Court judgement regarding the trial of civilians in military courts, Centenary welcomed the decision, noting that many Ugandans had been anxiously awaiting clarity on the matter.

However, he expressed concern over President Museveni's reluctance to implement the ruling, warning that failure to comply would amount to an unconstitutional act.

"If Museveni defies this ruling, Ugandans will be left with no choice but to rise up and take action. He is attempting to overthrow the very Constitution he once championed," Centenary remarked, further urging Parliament not to engage in retrospective legislation that could be used to circumvent the ruling.

He demanded that the Ministry of Justice, prison authorities, and the military court martial immediately begin implementing the decision by either releasing political prisoners or transferring them to competent civilian courts.

UPDF's Deployment in DRC Raises Concerns

The FDC Vice Chairman also weighed in on Uganda's military involvement in the Democratic Republic of Congo, raising concerns over the continued presence of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) troops in the conflict-ridden region.

Centenary questioned the real objectives of Uganda's mission in DR Congo, arguing that while the government justifies the deployment as an effort to combat the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, the full scope of the operation remains unclear.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Uganda has already been ordered to pay war reparations over previous interventions in DRC. Have we not learned from our mistakes? We are even constructing roads in DRC while our own infrastructure suffers. This could escalate tensions further," he cautioned.

He called upon President Museveni to immediately withdraw troops from DRC to prevent further diplomatic fallout and financial strain on Uganda.

The FDC's latest statements come amid heightened political tensions, with opposition parties increasingly scrutinizing the government's electoral preparations and regional military engagements.

It remains to be seen how the EC and the government will respond to these demands.