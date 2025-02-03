Uganda: EC Says Voter Registration On Course

EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama reiterated the importance of the process and urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of the remaining days before the February 10 deadline.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured Ugandans that the ongoing voter registration and update exercise is progressing well despite challenges related to equipment and public participation.

EC Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama reiterated the importance of the process and urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of the remaining days before the February 10 deadline.

"The Commission would like to appeal to eligible citizens to use this opportunity to register so as to exercise their fundamental right, enshrined in Article 59 of the Constitution, to vote and elect their leaders," Byabakama stated.

He emphasized that voter registration is the foundation of electoral participation, noting that only those appearing on the National Voters Register can vote, contest, support nominations, or file election-related petitions. "This explains the importance of the update exercise," he added.

Addressing concerns about registration kits, Byabakama acknowledged that the number of devices deployed--2,703--is below the 5,000 initially required.

However, he assured the public that the EC had devised a rotation system to ensure every sub-county receives coverage.

"Our update officials and supervisors are providing a schedule on the rotation and movement of the kits, and informing the people of when and where the kit will be on a particular day to ensure coverage of the target population," he said.

Technical teams have also been deployed to handle malfunctioning equipment, some of which date back to the 2014/2015 mass enrollment exercise.

"Our teams are on standby to respond to any reported malfunction," Byabakama noted.

On concerns about security agencies' involvement, particularly the role of Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISOs) and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs) in verifying first-time applicants, Byabakama clarified that this was a requirement for citizenship verification.

"Please note that only verified citizens qualify to be on the Voters Register and the agency responsible for ascertaining citizenship is NIRA," he said, adding that security agencies had been engaged to facilitate the process.

Despite reports of low turnout, the EC remains confident that the exercise is progressing as planned.

"The statistics we are receiving indicate that the exercise is on course as per the objectives and the target applicants," Byabakama stated, explaining that most voters were already on the register and many were verifying their details online rather than appearing physically.

In a related development, Byabakama confirmed that the EC would conduct a by-election for Kawempe North following the death of MP Muhammad Ssegirinya on January 9.

"The Commission has already approved the program which will be shared with all stakeholders on January 27," he announced.

He concluded by thanking political parties, civil society, religious and cultural leaders, and the media for their support. "We call on them to continue with this support to enable the country compile a credible and clean National Voters Register," he said.