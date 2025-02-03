Uganda: A Constitutional and Legal Rebuttal to the President's Justification of Trying Civilians in Military Courts

opinion

If there is disagreement with a court ruling, the proper recourse is legal appeal or constitutional amendment--not political rebuke or executive interference in judicial matters.

Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu,

I take this opportunity to engage in an intellectual discourse on the recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down the trial of civilians in military courts.

President Museveni's response, while drawing from historical perspectives rooted in Uganda's liberation struggle, is fundamentally flawed in light of the Constitution, international legal standards, and the principles of justice that define a democratic society.

It is imperative that we examine these issues objectively and uphold the supremacy of the rule of law.

The 1995 Constitution of Uganda is the supreme law of the land, binding on all branches of government--the executive, judiciary, and legislature.

Article 126(1) affirms that judicial power is derived from the people and must be exercised by courts established under the Constitution.

The Supreme Court, as Uganda's highest judicial authority, has the exclusive mandate to interpret the law, and its decisions are final and binding.

The President's assertion that Uganda is "not ruled by judges" but by the people is misleading. The people govern through laws, and judges serve as guardians of justice to ensure those laws are fairly applied.

If there is disagreement with a court ruling, the proper recourse is legal appeal or constitutional amendment--not political rebuke or executive interference in judicial matters.

The Supreme Court's decision aligns with Article 28(1) of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to a fair, speedy, and public hearing before an independent and impartial court established by law.

Military tribunals do not meet this standard. Their primary purpose, as stipulated under Article 210, is to enforce discipline within the armed forces, not to prosecute civilians.

Extending military jurisdiction to civilians violates the principles of natural justice, the separation of powers, and the right to a fair trial enshrined in Article 44(c), which explicitly states that the right to a fair hearing is non-derogable--meaning it cannot be suspended under any circumstances.

Uganda is a signatory to international human rights instruments that categorically prohibit the trial of civilians in military courts.

Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) guarantees every individual the right to be tried by a competent, independent, and impartial tribunal established by law.

The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) has repeatedly ruled against military trials for civilians, including in Media Rights Agenda v. Nigeria (2000), where it held that military tribunals lack the necessary independence and impartiality.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee has also consistently advised that such trials violate due process rights.

By continuing to prosecute civilians in military courts, Uganda is in direct violation of its international legal commitments.

The Flawed Argument of 'Guns and Military Jurisdiction'

The President's argument that civilians found in possession of firearms should be tried in military courts because "guns belong to the armed forces" lacks legal merit.

Uganda's Penal Code Act and Firearms Act already provide a sufficient legal framework for prosecuting crimes related to illegal firearm possession. Civilian courts are fully competent to handle such cases without compromising national security.

The principle of proportionality dictates that civilian offenses be adjudicated in civilian courts, not under a system designed for military discipline.

Furthermore, the President's assertion that military courts were instrumental in "disciplining Karamoja" is a troubling admission that these courts have been used as tools of repression rather than as institutions of justice. Expediency should never be allowed to override the rule of law.

The President's call for the Attorney General to amend the Constitution and relevant laws to facilitate the trial of civilians in military courts is alarming. The judiciary exists to uphold the law--not to accommodate political or security expediencies.

Article 128 of the Constitution explicitly safeguards judicial independence and prohibits executive interference in judicial matters. Any attempt to amend the Constitution to expand military jurisdiction over civilians would undermine the fundamental principles of democracy and constitutionalism.

Uganda has already witnessed controversial constitutional amendments that removed presidential term and age limits--moves that have weakened democratic institutions. Allowing military courts to try civilians would further erode the country's commitment to the rule of law.

The President's attempt to justify military trials for civilians by pointing to Western nations' stance on same-sex marriage is irrelevant. Legal systems function based on constitutional principles, not arbitrary executive preferences.

A more fitting comparison would be how mature democracies uphold judicial independence, due process, and civilian oversight over the military.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Defending Constitutionalism and the Rule of Law

The Supreme Court's ruling is not an attack on national security, nor is it an endorsement of criminality, as some have suggested. Rather, it is a reaffirmation of constitutionalism, due process, and human rights.

Trying civilians in military courts violates:

Article 28 - Right to a fair hearing

- Right to a fair hearing Article 44(c) - Non-derogable right to a fair trial

- Non-derogable right to a fair trial Article 126 - Judicial power must be exercised independently

- Judicial power must be exercised independently Article 210 - Military courts exist solely for the discipline of armed forces

It also contradicts international legal norms that Uganda is obligated to uphold. The proper legal response is to strengthen the civilian judiciary, not to expand unconstitutional military jurisdiction over civilians.

Fellow Ugandans, the foundation of a free and just society is the rule of law, not the rule of power. Our duty is to defend the Constitution, protect judicial independence, and ensure that no citizen--regardless of their crime--is denied their fundamental right to a fair trial in a civilian court.

Uganda must remain a constitutional democracy, not a military state.

[email protected]