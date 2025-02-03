Uganda: Parliament Faces Crucial Task - Amending UPDF Act After Landmark Ruling

In an open letter, President Museveni expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling, arguing that civilians who illegally arm themselves should fall under military jurisdiction.

As Parliament looks ahead to potentially amending the UPDF Act, constitutional experts are urging caution following the Supreme Court's groundbreaking decision that civilians cannot be tried in military courts.

The judgement, which formed part of the case surrounding the extent of military tribunal powers, has prompted President Museveni to advocate for changes to the law, emphasizing that military courts should handle certain civilian cases--especially those involving illegal firearms.

In an open letter, President Museveni expressed his dissatisfaction with the ruling, arguing that civilians who illegally arm themselves should fall under military jurisdiction.

He stressed the importance of military intervention in places like Karamoja, where weapons trafficking poses a significant security threat.

Despite his criticism of the court's decision, he left the door open for utilizing military courts in future cases--should the law be revised accordingly.

However, constitutional lawyers caution that any potential amendments to the UPDF Act must be crafted with great care to avoid infringing on constitutional rights or creating new legal challenges.

The question of military trials for civilians has been a contentious one for years, with the 2016 case of Attorney General vs. Michael Kabaziguruka bringing the issue into sharp focus.

Kabaziguruka, a former Member of Parliament, was charged with treason and tried in a military court, an action that the High Court ruled was unconstitutional, asserting that civilians cannot be tried by military tribunals.

The Supreme Court's decision has reaffirmed this constitutional stance, ruling that civilians must be tried in civilian courts.

This sets the stage for a broader debate on how to balance the need for military intervention in volatile areas like Karamoja with the protections guaranteed by Uganda's Constitution.

Legal experts, including constitutional lawyer Jude Byamukama, have identified several sections of the UPDF Act that may require revision.

These include provisions related to offenses committed by military personnel tried in civilian courts (Section 69), cases involving civilians conspiring with the military (Section 71), and the appointment of military court officials (Section 73).

However, Byamukama underscored that even with potential amendments, the fundamental ruling--that civilians cannot be tried in military courts--remains unchanged.

He also pointed to Article 28 of the Constitution, which guarantees a fair trial for all individuals, warning that any changes to military trials must align with these constitutional rights.

Joel Roy Mucunguzi, another constitutional expert, emphasized the importance of respecting the principle of separation of powers, urging that Parliament must carry out its legislative duties without undue influence from the executive branch.

The onus now falls on Parliament to navigate these complex legal issues thoughtfully. While amendments to the UPDF Act may be necessary, lawmakers must ensure that any changes are consistent with Uganda's Constitution, safeguarding citizens' fundamental rights.

The Supreme Court decision offers clear guidance, and Parliament's careful handling of these amendments is vital to avoid creating legal uncertainties that could undermine the rights of Ugandans.

Article 92 of the 1995 Constitution is a fundamental principle that upholds the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary.

"Parliament shall not pass any law to alter the decision or judgment of any court as between the parties to the decision or judgment," the clause says.

This explicitly prohibits Parliament from enacting laws that retroactively alter or overturn judicial decisions in cases that have already been decided.

In simpler terms, once a court has made a ruling in a specific case, Parliament cannot pass a law to change the outcome of that ruling for the parties involved.

This provision ensures that the judiciary's decisions are final and not subject to interference by the legislature.

For example, if a court rules that a person is entitled to compensation in a legal dispute, Parliament cannot pass a law reversing that compensation for that specific case.

However, Parliament can still make general changes to the law that apply to future cases.

"If Parliament were to amend the UPDF Act this week, it would likely be in response to the Supreme Court's decision from Friday," constitutional lawyer Christopher Lubogo said.

"Article 137(7) states that such amendment shall not be made within six months from the date of the decision of the court."