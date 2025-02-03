East Africa: Rwanda's Stability Beneficial to Uganda's Tourism - Wekesa

Rwanda's tourism model has proven effective in attracting high-value tourists. With accommodation rates reaching as high as $5,000 per night, Rwanda's tourism sector enables operators to earn substantial commissions.

Uganda's tourism industry is currently navigating a period of uncertainty, and renowned tour operator Amos Wekesa, CEO of Great Lakes Safaris, has raised concerns over how government communication is affecting the sector's growth.

Mr Wekesa said that while Uganda remains a safe and appealing destination, inconsistent and sometimes negative messaging from government officials has led to damaging travel advisories, which can scare away potential visitors and harm the tourism sector for months.

"Whenever Uganda's tourism players face challenges created by the Ministry of Health or other officials, we often advise our clients to consider Rwanda," Wekesa said, underscoring how Uganda's tour operators have come to rely on Rwanda's stability to sustain their businesses.

For instance, by booking just five rooms for two nights at the Wilderness Bisate Lodge at $6,500 per room per night, an operator can walk away with nearly $20,000 in commissions--an opportunity largely untapped in Uganda.

Despite this, Mr Wekesa believes that Uganda's greatest challenge lies not in security, but in how the government communicates during times of crisis.

"Every time it seems like the industry is starting to recover, a government spokesperson goes on TV and undermines everything. We take five steps back, and sometimes it takes up to six months to recover," he lamented.

He explained that international tourists take government statements seriously, and even the smallest negative remark can result in immediate cancellations.

In contrast, countries like the US and Kenya recover quickly from setbacks due to more effective crisis management and messaging.

"Over 21,000 people die from gunshots in the US every year, yet people still line up for visas. If just two people die in Uganda, the entire tourism season is ruined," Wekesa said, noting that Kenya, despite its own challenges, is able to bounce back faster due to better crisis communication strategies.

According to Mr Wekesa, whenever Uganda faces health or security issues, foreign embassies immediately issue warnings to their citizens, resulting in mass cancellations.

He called on the Ugandan government to shift its focus towards combating negative travel advisories and enhancing its communication strategy, rather than amplifying concerns that harm tourism.

In response to Wekesa's concerns, Dr Charles Ayume, MP for Koboko Municipality, acknowledged the challenges but defended the government's actions.

"International health regulations dictate certain actions. How do we find that critical balance between health and trade? And how do we make our communication better?" he posed.

Despite this, Wekesa maintains that Uganda's inability to strategically manage crisis communication is costing the tourism sector billions.

He urged the government to reassess its approach to handling and communicating sensitive issues in order to better protect the nation's tourism industry.

As Uganda's tourism sector continues to struggle with recovery, Wekesa's call for more responsible, proactive government communication presents an important opportunity to strengthen the industry and protect its long-term growth.