Somalia and IOM Discuss Tackling Root Causes of Displacements

3 February 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

On Sunday, the Chairman of the National Commission for Refugees and Internal Displacement (NCRIsom), Ahmed Kaan, met with the Chief of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Somalia, Manuel Marques Pereira, and Deputy Chief, Murima Prestage.

The high-level meeting centered on strategies to enhance cooperation between NCRIsom and IOM in addressing the root causes of displacement and irregular migration.

The discussions highlighted the critical role of conflict and climate change in exacerbating displacement in the region. Both parties emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to mitigate these challenges and ensure sustainable solutions for displaced communities.

The meeting underscored the need for coordinated initiatives to address the broader issues of migration, including prevention and support for those affected by crises.

The NCRIsom and IOM reaffirmed their commitment to working together on programs that aim to reduce vulnerability, promote stability, and foster long-term resilience for communities impacted by displacement and migration.

