South Africa: Traditional Leaders Urged to Lead the Call to End GBVF

Traditional leaders have been urged to lead the call to end gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

"As highly respected and influential leadership structures, the Amakhosi and traditional leaders are expected to lead a crucial role in addressing gender-based violence, rather than being viewed as perpetrators," the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said in a statement at the weekend.

The department's call comes after a traditional leader was caught on camera allegedly assaulting elderly women in Xhora, in the Eastern Cape.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, occurred on Wednesday last week at Ngqakayi location in Elliotdale. The man has since been arrested.

The department has strongly condemned the violent assault of an elderly and urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in addressing this act of violence against women.

"Through GBVF structures, such as the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) at the ward level, the department will activate the provincial RRT to offer psychosocial support to the victims working with the Provincial Social Development.

"The recent report on the prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa reveals that physical violence is notably more prevalent among African women. It confirms that nearly 7 310 389 women in South Africa, aged 18 and older, have experienced physical violence at some point in their lives."

The department reiterated the call for the protection of elderly women by all members of society, particularly community leaders.

"South Africa remains a society deeply affected by violence and continues to confront the lasting impacts of decades of institutionalised racism, sexism, exclusion, structural violence, and other factors that have continually hindered human development and positive social cohesion.

"This despicable act of violence against a vulnerable member of our community is completely unacceptable, and must be addressed with the utmost seriousness," the department said.

Community members are advised to report any GBVF cases through the GBV Command Centre toll-free on 0800 428 428 04 or *120* 7867# from any cellphone.