The contributions and resilience of enslaved people were commemorated, this afternoon, during a wreath-laying ceremony held at the Bassin des Esclaves and the Marché aux Esclaves in Pamplemousses.

The event, marking the 190th anniversary of the Abolition of Slavery observed annually on 01 February, was attended by the Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit; the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea; the Junior Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Marie Veronique Leu-Govind; Members of Parliament; and other personalities.

In a statement, Minister Gondeea reflected on the historical importance of these sites and their role during the period of slavery. He explained that enslaved individuals were sold at the market based on their physical strength, with those who were more robust and muscular commanding higher prices due to their demand for labour. Many of them, he noted, were sent to work at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, where their tireless efforts helped shape the landscape seen today.

Minister Gondeea emphasised that commemorating this day is a meaningful way to recognise the struggles and sacrifices of enslaved people. "This observance is not just about remembrance; it is also about acknowledging their lasting contributions to our nation's history and development," he stated.

It is recalled that the Bassin des Esclaves was where enslaved individuals from Africa and Madagascar were gathered, washed, and oiled to enhance their market value before being taken to the Marché aux Esclaves. There, they were placed on a stone platform and sold to colonists for labour on sugar plantations such as Mon Goût, Mon Rocher, Beau Plan, and Bois Rouge.

Recognising their deep historical significance, the Ministry of Arts and Culture has designated both the Bassin des Esclaves and the Marché aux Esclaves as National Heritage sites, ensuring their preservation for future generations.