Kenya: 5 Suspects Arrested Over Murder of Molo Activist Richard Otieno

Nairobi — Police have identified five suspects over the murder of Molo-based activist Richard Otieno.

Among those named include bodaboda riders Clinton Simantu alias Muiru and ⁠Peter Mwaniki alias Pinchez.

According to police, the riders operate in Molo Town and are said to have ferried the hit men to and from Elburgon town on January 18 when the activist was killed.

Jorim Surais the third suspect who was arrested with police indicating that he is among those who killed Otieno.

The other suspects are Geoffrey Mavado and John Ndegwa who had been arrested last year over the assault of Otieno and were convicted to serve a one-year probation.

Police said they were all forensically placed at the scene of murder on January 18.

Otieno was murdered outside his gate in Elburgon Town on January 18, 2025 sparking violent protests in the area for days.

This forced police to move his body to Kericho Town where an autopsy was conducted amid rising tension.

The autopsy revealed two slash wounds on the occipital region( rear of the head), a stab wound on the upper forehead, swollen eyelids, abrasions on the chin and nose, extensive hemorrhaging, a fragmented occipital skull fracture, and severe brain hemorrhage.

Expert opinion concluded the cause of death as severe head injury caused by both blunt and sharp force trauma.

The team collected body samples for further forensic analysis, including toxicological and DNA tests.