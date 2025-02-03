Namibia: Walvis Bay At Its Wits End ...Town in Sorry State, Residents Argue

Namibia's main harbour town Walvis Bay has over the past months been at the centre of rising concerns over the apparent lack of service delivery by those charged with this mandate.

The concerns centre around the alleged inability of the town councillors to deliver basic services to the residents' satisfaction. The town, once a flagship of the country's thriving fishing and logistics' industries, is now a shadow of its former self, residents argue.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes attributes the lack of progress at the town to an uncooperative administration, which is not pulling in unison to execute recommendations taken by council. He has been among those beating the drums for change at the town, imploring other councillors to come on aboard to develop it.

The town's roads are riddled with potholes, while sewage spills have become a norm, much to the dismay of councillors and residents.

Frequent tensions within the council have resulted in regular disruptions and a hostile atmosphere. Last year, council meetings were repeatedly disrupted, often turning the council chamber into a battleground, as councillors struggled to reach consensus on anything.

Frustrated residents eventually petitioned for improved services, citing the town's deteriorating state.

The mayor admitted during the first council meeting that this is likely the worst state Walvis Bay has ever been in.

Forbes, Saara Mutondoka, Olivia Andrews and Leroy Victor of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), as well as Swapo representatives Ephraim Shozi, Albertina Nkoshi and Paulus Kauhondamwa form the current council, which also includes Richard Hoaeb (PDM) and Ronald Noel of the Joint Walvis Bay Residents Association (JWRA).

Urgent Call for Action

During the first council meeting of the year, Forbes expressed deep concern over Walvis Bay's worsening state of affairs, and urged the municipal administration to take immediate action.

"We are not happy with the lack of progress, and that is very concerning to councillors. We, as councillors, are being blamed from all corners for the dilapidated state of our town, and some of these accusations are not very friendly," he stated. He said while the council's finances remain healthy, funds are not being utilised, leaving critical issues such as sewage problems and potholes unaddressed.

Forbes also criticised the administration's lack of urgency in dealing with pressing municipal matters.

"We have sat back for too long. We have been too relaxed about what is happening in Walvis Bay. But at some point, we need to act because it cannot continue this way. I believe Walvis Bay has never been in a worse state than it is now. It has reached the point where it should be declared a state of emergency," he charged.

He emphasised that 2025 should be a "year of action" rather than prolonged discussions, urging the administration to collaborate with the council to provide much-needed services.

Forbes called on municipal officials across key departments -- including finance, procurement, roads and building maintenance, and community and economic development -- to prioritise service delivery.

"It does not matter what you believe in, or what your political affiliation is. Walvis Bay belongs to all of us, and if we sit back and let it deteriorate further, there will be nothing left. In fact, we will have to spend more money when the next council takes over to fix things. Let's work together and fix Walvis Bay now," he urged.

Work together

Meanwhile, Erongo governor Neville Andre, who also attended the council meeting, stressed that Walvis Bay's condition should be a top priority for every councillor, regardless of their political affiliations.

"Walvis Bay is not only significant to the Erongo region, but to the entire country because of its economic potential. The town has the capacity to create more employment opportunities if councillors work together and collectively improve its image", he said.

"There are many opportunities coming to Walvis Bay. Hence, the council and administration must ensure the town is well-managed and presentable. Investors will be discouraged if they find a dirty and poorly- maintained town. Keeping Walvis Bay clean should be a priority," Andre noted.

He stressed the need to tackle youth unemployment through various initiatives, adding that creating opportunities for young people is crucial.

Regarding municipal administration, Andre acknowledged the appointment of a substantive CEO last year as a positive step forward. "The appointment of a CEO gives hope in terms of administrative leadership. However, it is crucial to strengthen the political-administrative interface. Political leaders must respect and understand the role of administrative leaders, and in turn, municipal officials must respect and work closely with the CEO," he stated.