Liberia: Tabital Pulaaku Liberia Inducts New Leadership Into Office

Tabital Pulaaku Liberia (TPL) has inducted into office its new team of leaders who were elected in November 2024 to stir the affairs of the institution for the next three years (2025--2028). The induction was held on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at the Ministerial Complex, Congo Town.

Those inducted into office are Youssouf Barry, President; Abrahim C. Barry, Vice President for Administration; and Fatumata J. Bah, Vice President for Operation. They were inducted by the President of the ECOWAS Citizens Union of Liberia, Yaya Jalingo, who administered the oath of office to them.

Speaking during the induction ceremony, the President of TPL, Youssouf Barry, expressed thanks and appreciation to the audience and described the ceremony as a joyous moment for them all, as it marks a new beginning in the history of Tabital Pulaaku Liberia. "With your presence, we remain assured of your commitment and support in moving this noble institution forward.

My team and I have resolved to undertake more programs and activities that will advance our collective interest. Our proposed programs tie in with our country's national agenda, but goes further to address some of the major issues affecting us as a community and as Liberians," he assured.

Barry, who is heading the institution for a second term, observed that during his first term in office he and his team successfully branded TPL and increased the institution's visibility with more members on board and made huge impact in uniting the Fula community. Today, he said, TPL has become a household name in Liberia.

He recounted that when they took office for the first term, they promised to write a history of the Fulanis of Liberia, and today they have a full-blown documentary of Fulanis in Liberia written by Dr. Abu Bakar Jiffin Jaloh, titled, "Fulani and Liberia".

Also, he said, through a shared vision they took the arrow and led a successful advocacy and campaign which resulted in the election of the first Fula Representative, in person of Representative Ruguie Yatu Barry of district #1, Montserrado County.

"For this second term, we are committed to working with the office of the National Fula Governor and relevant government agencies to do a national census on Fulanis residing in Liberia; and building a national cultural heritage center for our community," President Barry indicated.

He vowed that his team will be proactive in creating more opportunities for young people to acquire both vocational and academic education to bring them on par with other youths.

Barry also promised to Increase TPL engagement with the Government of Liberia (GOL) and other bilateral partners as part of efforts geared toward increasing impact and prospects; and as well seek more regional engagements and bilateral relations with friendly nations.

The induction ceremony was massively attended by members of the Fula community, Ghanaian and Senegalese communities in Liberia, as well as other invited guests. Among prominent individuals in attendance were the Fula Governor of Liberia, Alhaji Bailo Sow; President of the Fula Progressive Union of Liberia (FPUL), Alhaji Abrahim S. Kamara; Presidents of the Ghanaian and Senegalese communities in Liberia, etc.

The program was characterized by speeches, presentation of gifts and photo-taking.

Tabital Pulaaku Liberia is a sub-branch of Tabital Pulaaku International, a pan-African organization founded in 2002 to unite the various associations of Fulanis around one goal: the preservation of their culture and language. The Liberia branch was established in 2021, and has since been proactive in increasing the level of Fulani participation in all spheres of the Liberian society.