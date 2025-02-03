Djibouti Defense Ministry Claims Drone Strike Conducted 'Within Its Territory,' Killing Eight 'Terrorists' Amid Civilian Casualties

Addis Abeba — Djibouti's Ministry of Defense has confirmed carrying out a drone strike on 30 January in Addorta, a locality within Djibouti's territory, about six kilometers from the Ethiopian border, stating that the attack killed "eight terrorists" and resulted in civilian casualties.

The statement, issued on 1 February, said the location had been "under surveillance for a week" and was identified as a "logistical and operational base" used by the group. It claimed eight individuals were "neutralized" in the strike.

However, the ministry acknowledged "collateral damage" involving Djiboutian civilians and said an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances of their presence. It added that humanitarian assistance had been sent to those affected.

The ministry stated that the targeted group had been "engaging in hostile actions, including infiltrations through three different routes," which it said posed "a potential threat to our forward posts and the strategic infrastructure of Lake Assal." It further alleged that the group was "involved in targeted kidnappings of rural school teachers" and had "threatened the security of the Lake Assal-Tadjourah corridor."

The attack follows reports from Ethiopia's Afar region, where residents told Addis Standard that more than eight people were killed in drone strikes on the same night in Siyaru Kebele, Elidar district, near the Ethiopia-Djibouti border.

A resident, who requested anonymity, said the area was "hit multiple times during the night," resulting in "the deaths of more than eight people," including a pregnant woman and two brothers. At least four others were reportedly injured, with two receiving treatment at Dubti General Hospital.

Another resident alleged the strike was "the second time in two months" that drones had targeted the area and claimed it was conducted "under the pretext of attacking FRUD," referring to the Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy, an armed group opposed to the Djiboutian government.

The Djiboutian League for Human Rights (LDDH) claimed the attack was even deadlier, stating that "14 people died, including four women" and that drones "continued to bomb the nomads' camps all night." The organization described the attack as a "war crime that deliberately targets Afar civilians."

The Ethiopian government has not yet commented on the incident.