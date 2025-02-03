Ethiopia: Tigray Interim Admin Establishes Advisory Council - Diaspora, Security Bodies Reportedly Absent

The Tigray interim administration has announced the establishment of an advisory council, set to provide guidance and oversight, with Moges Tafere appointed as chairperson and Dejene Mezgebu (PhD), president of the Tigray Independence Party, as deputy chairperson.

According to the interim administration, on February 2, 2025, the council includes representatives from "the administration, civil society organizations, political parties operating in the region, the Tigray diaspora, local experts, and security bodies."

However, Tigray Television reported that some groups, including "security bodies, the Salsay political party, and members of the region's diaspora," were not part of the council's formation.

Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, speaking at the council's inauguration, said the body is expected to "oversee and support the Interim Administration" and act as a "consultative and decision-making body as required."

"The council will serve as a platform where diverse ideas can be discussed," Getachew said, adding, "We should not see our differences as a weakness but rather as a learning process." He further stated that efforts should focus on "common goals that unify us and ensure our future stability."

The interim administration also presented a six-month plan to the advisory council, which Tigray Television reported was approved "with eight votes and without opposition." Getachew said the administration's priority over the next six months will be "facilitating the return of displaced persons," which he noted "requires the support of all stakeholders."

The formation of the Advisory council comes amid a deepening rift within the TPLF, particularly between factions led by Debretsion Gebremichael and Interim Administration President Getachew Reda, with tensions escalating since the TPLF's 14th Congress.

This internal split previously led to Debretsion's group removing Getachew and others from their roles, while the interim administration under Getachew repeatedly accused Debretsion's faction of attempting to "destabilize" the region through a "coup d'état."

Tensions have risen recently after some senior members of the Tigray military forces made an unprecedented announcement calling for the dissolution and restructuring of the region's interim administration. They expressed support for one faction within the TPLF's political divide, abandoning their previously neutral stance and escalating Tigray's political crisis into a potential military crisis.

Salsay Weyane, an opposition party in Tigray, stated in a January 22, 2025, press release that it would not participate, accusing the interim administration of "structuring the council's regulations to serve its own interests" rather than following initial recommendations.