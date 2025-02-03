Kenya: KQ Defends Employee After Heated Argument With Passenger

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has defended an employee who was recorded having a heated exchange with a Nigerian flyer over boarding requirements.

The airline clarified that the passenger, traveling from Lagos to Manchester via Nairobi, was denied boarding due to the lack of a Schengen visa, a requirement for entry into any European Union country.

Kenya Airways explained that the passenger arrived in Nairobi for a connecting flight to Paris but was informed she lacked the necessary Schengen visa, which is essential for entry into the EU.

"The airline offered the passenger an alternative route through London, which would have allowed her to continue her journey to Manchester. However, the passenger declined the option provided," read part of the statement.

The airline added that the video circulating on social media did not capture the full context of the situation.

"After being denied boarding due to the visa issue, the passenger requested accommodation, a request that Kenya Airways could not fulfill," the statement continued.

KQ clarified that accommodation is not provided in cases where boarding is denied due to insufficient documentation, as it is the passenger's responsibility to ensure they meet all travel requirements.

The situation escalated when the passenger threw three used sanitary pads at Kenya Airways employees.

The airline condemned the behavior, emphasizing that such actions are unacceptable.

"We strongly condemn such actions," the statement read. "While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from either employees or guests."

The incident has been reported to the relevant security agencies, and an investigation is underway.