South Africa: The Big Lie of the Land - - Ramaphosa Politely Schools 'Terrible Things' Trump On SA's Land Reform

What might have prompted Trump's ill-informed comments during an interview on cutting aid to South Africa on Monday?

Listen to this article 8 min Listen to this article 8 min And just like that, bang on cue, US President Donald Trump's statement that the South African government was "confiscating land" and "doing terrible things" landed days after the minority civil rights organisation AfriForum threatened to "mobilise internationally".

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel hit back last week after the signing of the Expropriation Bill by President Cyril Ramaphosa, announcing that the organisation had a three-point plan to halt it.

First would be an approach to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson to prevent him from co-signing the bill as required by law.

Step two would be to test the constitutionality of the Act as set out by AfriForum in a letter to Ramaphosa last year.

And third, Kriel said the organisation would "approach international role players" in a "targeted campaign".

Launching Option Three

Option three appears to have jumped the gun, with Trump's ill-informed claims on Monday in an on-the-trot interview about cutting aid to South Africa.

He was only cutting aid to South Africa because "terrible things are happening there. The leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things... they are taking away land, they are confiscating...