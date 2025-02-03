South Africa: Surge in International Arrivals a Major Boost for SA Tourism

The latest international arrivals data from Statistics South Africa confirms that South Africa's tourism sector continues to grow, with total arrivals reaching 8.92 million in 2024 -- an impressive 5.1% increase compared to 2023.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille on Monday said Africa continues to drive the majority of arrivals, contributing 76% of all tourists from January to December 2024, while growth from other regions signals steady recovery.

Although the sector has yet to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels (2019), it now contributes 8.8% to gross domestic product (GDP) and supports 1.68 million jobs, according to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates.

This positive momentum underscores the resilience of the sector, despite global economic pressures.

"It is encouraging to see that despite economic uncertainties in various parts of the world, the global tourism sector is growing. It is even more encouraging that our country follows the same trend and trajectory," said De Lille.

She expressed appreciation for the continued growth from the African continent, particularly Ghana.

"Ghana's immense performance can be attributed to the fact that travellers between Ghana and South Africa no longer need visas to travel between the two countries. This, coupled with increased airlift targeted marketing initiatives by South African Tourism, makes for a winning formula for the growth of our sector."

The visa-free travel agreement between South Africa and Ghana, implemented in November 2023, has played a pivotal role in attracting tourists, allowing travel for up to 90 days without a visa for business or tourism purposes.

Americas market

Tourist arrivals from the Americas saw a strong 10.9% growth from 2023, reaching 505 579 arrivals in 2024.

The United States remains the top market in the region and is the top overseas market, with 372 36 tourists, reflecting a 5.2% increase from 2023 to 2024.

The increase in direct air connectivity from Brazil, combined with improved marketing efforts, has contributed significantly to a 94.2% rise in arrivals from Brazil from 2023 to 2024, totalling 49 855 tourists for 2024.

"This consistent growth highlights South Africa's appeal among long-haul travellers and the effectiveness of strategic partnerships with airlines and trade," De Lille said.

European markets

Tourist arrivals from Europe reached 1 258 706 in 2024, reflecting a 1.1% increase compared to 2023.

The United Kingdom remains the top European source market, with 349 883 arrivals in 2024, though this was 1.8% lower than 2023.

Germany experienced strong growth of 4.0%, with 254 992 arrivals in 2024.

The Netherlands is performing better than France and saw a 0.8% increase, totalling 132 422 arrivals in 2024.

"While Europe's growth is slower compared to other regions, the region is a bedrock with regard to having the most overseas arrivals and has emerged as a strong-performing market, largely due to focused marketing campaigns showcasing South Africa's culture, people and attractions," the Minister said.

Asia & Australasia

Tourist arrivals from Asia surged by 4.2%, with 207 718 tourists recorded in 2024.

China saw an 11.4% increase, totalling 41 651 arrivals, driven by targeted promotions and increasing flight connectivity.

India recorded 75 541 arrivals, a 5.3% decline, primarily due to visa processing backlogs and the absence of direct flights.

"South Africa saw a phenomenal 31.8% growth from Japan, reaching 17 370 arrivals in 2024.

"Australia also posted steady gains, with strong travel demand from the region expected to fuel further growth in 2025," said De Lille.

Middle East

The Middle East saw a decline of 16.1%, with total arrivals dropping to 45 602. However, Saudi Arabia increased arrivals by 12.1% to 18 333 in 2024.

The United Arab Emirates contributed 6 717 arrivals to South Africa in 2024.

"While the overall performance in this region faced setbacks, strategic efforts to increase connectivity and enhance trade engagement in other markets in the region will be crucial to future recovery," the Minister said.

The future of tourism

To accelerate recovery, South Africa has implemented strategic marketing and policy interventions. These include:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expanding airlift: Efforts are underway to restore key routes, increase airline partnerships and improve direct access to a variety of cities in South Africa and access to the globe. A key development is that on 4 December 2024, Cabinet approved the Route Development Marketing Strategy to be implemented by the Department of Tourism, SA Tourism and the private sector.

Targeted market campaigns: Promoting unique South African experiences in key markets such as China, India and the Americas.

Boosting digital and AI-powered travel planning: Enhancing traveller experiences with personalised digital platforms.

Growing sustainable and cultural tourism: Capitalising on eco-tourism, cultural and heritage-based experiences.

Enhancing safety and security measures: Working with law enforcement and industry partners to enhance traveller confidence, while ensuring the safety of local communities.

"The tourism sector is a strong contributor to the economy and job creation. We are determine to continue with this momentum and push the numbers much higher, so that we can grow our contribution to economic growth and job creation even further.

"South Africa remains attractive and accessible for all travellers to enjoy, and we thank all international and domestic travellers for exploring our beautiful country and contributing to the tourism sector's performance," De Lille said.