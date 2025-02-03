South Africa: Communities Urged to Help Keep Public Assets Safe

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is on a drive to curb the ongoing vandalism crisis that is crippling the metro's electricity infrastructure, which has cost millions of rands in repairs.

The municipality has now launched an education and awareness campaign aimed at addressing vandalism. The metro's Electricity and Energy Portfolio Head, Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, said after three major incidents of vandalism in January alone, it is evident that the vandalism of the metro's electricity infrastructure has reached crisis levels, leaving communities severely impacted by the criminal activities.

Mnqokoyi said the most recent incident took place last Tuesday at the Mabandla substation in KwaNobuhle, Kariega, leading to major power outages in the area.

"Such incidents not only disrupt essential services but also pose significant safety hazards for the perpetrators, community members and response teams. The seriousness of these attacks on our infrastructure cannot be ignored, and we cannot fight the scourge alone. We need the residents to work with us.

"Through the enhanced educational programme, we will highlight the dangers of unsafe electricity use and educate our people about the impact of electricity theft. We cannot continue as if it is business as usual."

Mnqokoyi urged communities to work with law enforcement agencies and municipal authorities to prevent further vandalism.

She said the investigation and assessment at Mabandla showed that the 66 kilovolts (kV) power cables supplying the substation were damaged due to vandalism, and cutting tools were found at the site. Cables were found burnt and severely damaged, leaving KwaNobuhle without power.

"It was also reported by the community that suspects were seen walking away from the site. Cables were burnt and left on site, which badly damaged two of these 66kV power cables without any possible way of supplying electricity to the residents of KwaNobuhle.

Mnqokoyi said excavation work to expose the damaged cables is underway and material orders have been placed.

Appointment of CFO

Meanwhile, the municipality has appointed Jackson Ngcelwane as the permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The appointment is aimed at improving the financial administration, revenue collection and the audit outcomes of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Ngcelwane has served the municipality for 35 years, with nine of these years as a Senior Director for Budget and Financial Accounting.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Executive Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, has expressed optimism that the appointment will help to address the challenges in administration and finance management, a situation that is "reflected by the latest Auditor-General's report".

"The immediate assignments are to improve compliance to the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act], MSCOA [Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts], our audit outcomes, supply chain management and put systems in place for better financial planning, management and accountability, while improving the revenue of the municipality.

"I am pleased that council has approved the appointment of the disciplinary board that will take those who are found guilty of financial misconduct through a consequence management process. This will also assist the city manager and the new CFO's office, as they execute their duties of steering the metro's finances towards the right direction," Lobishe said.