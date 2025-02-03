South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets Over 12 000 Suspects

Through its high-density operations known as Operation Shanela, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested 12 251 suspects during the period between 27 January and 02 February 2025.

"Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to take a bold and decisive approach in dealing with crime in the country," the South African Police Service said in a statement on Monday.

Crime fighting activities include: tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop and searches, as well as tracing of wanted suspects.

All Shanela operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.

The following arrests were made during the period:

2 095 wanted suspects were arrested. These suspects were wanted for various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies.

135 suspects were arrested for murder, majority of these suspects were arrested in Gauteng (47), followed by Eastern Cape (36)

120 suspects were arrested for attempted murder

218 suspects were arrested for rape, again KwaZulu-Natal arrested majority of these suspects with 80 arrests

1 546 suspects were arrested for assault GBH

170 drug dealers were arrested in the past week

1 412 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs, majority of these suspects were arrested in the Western Cape (791)

86 suspects were arrested for being in position of illegal firearms, majority of these suspects were arrested in KZN (26) and Western Cape (26)

1 065 illegal foreign nationals were also arrested during this period

352 drivers were arrested for drunken driving in the past week, majority of arrests in Western Cape (96)

A total of 112 firearms and 1 076 rounds of ammunition were confiscated during this week's operations. Forty-three hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Highlights of major takedowns and other successes include the following:

Police in Mpumalanga apprehended two men suspected of torching 51 Putco buses in Nkangala District on Monday night, 27 January 2025. During their arrest, the team seized a cellphone belonging to one of the victims and a magazine without ammunition.

Police in the North West arrested a 38-year-old Zambian national, Kaunda Martin, and a 41-year-old Tanzanian national, Mkumba Jafari Hamisi, for dealing in drugs. Members operationalised information about a truck transporting drugs from Tanzania to Johannesburg. They intercepted a truck along R49 road in Zeerust and discovered crystal meth drugs worth R37 million, hidden in a false compartment.

Gauteng police arrested a suspect for double murder and house robbery that occurred in Lyttelton, Pretoria, on 27 January 2025. The suspect's modus operandi involved identifying homes listed for sale, approaching the owners, and making contact under the guise of being a prospective buyer. The suspect, armed with a firearm and a knife, fatally stabbed two victims, who succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

Members of Tactical Response Team (TRT) in the OR Tambo District arrested a 33- year-old suspect for possession of unlicensed firearms during a takedown operation in Ngonya, Eastern Cape province. The team seized firearms with no serial numbers were; R5 Rifle, AK 47, shotgun, pistol, revolver including R5 magazines, AK 47 magazine, one pistol magazine and a number of assortment of ammunition as well as suspected stolen property.

"Operation Vala Umgodi task teams continue to record commendable successes in the country. Just last week alone, police arrested 34 suspects for illegal mining, and the majority of these suspects were arrested in the Free State province with 26 arrests," the Police said.

The SAPS seized more than 70 000 counterfeit items valued at over R90 million and arrested 37 suspects of various nationalities during multiple takedown operations, conducted in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal throughout January 2025.

The most wanted and feared Inanda West Gang leader and his accomplice, were fatally shot in a shootout with police at Cottonlands in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal on 30 January 2025.

This after police operationalised intelligence about the gang leader and his two accomplices who were driving to Umhlanga, reportedly to collect drugs and ammunition.

"When police approached their vehicle, the suspects opened fire towards the police and a shootout ensued. The 22-year-old gang leader and his 27-year-old accomplice sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout.

"Police will continue with their operations by asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country," the Police said.