Malawi: Chambo Argues Hunger Can Be Eliminated in Malawi

3 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By By Phillip Pasula

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Benedicto Chambo, believes it is possible to eradicate hunger in Malawi within just one growing season.

Chambo made the remarks during an interface meeting organized by the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) with Nyika Media Club and Civil Society Organizations at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu.

Calling for a mindset shift among Malawians, Chambo argued that hunger can be eradicated within a year if people commit to farming, especially with the availability of farm input loans from NEEF.

"If more people take advantage of farm input loans from NEEF, it is possible to end hunger. Suppose every journalist, Member of Parliament, director, and others cultivate maize on several hectares using rainfall and irrigation--that would be the starting point to ending hunger," said Chambo.

He emphasized the need for deliberate policies that encourage politicians and the general public to actively engage in farming to combat hunger. Chambo highlighted that vast tracts of idle land previously used by Press Corporation could be repurposed for agricultural activities.

Board Member for the National Advocacy Platform (NAP), Robert Mkwezalamba, described the meeting as an eye-opener regarding the services available through NEEF and other programs.

"As citizens, we have a duty and responsibility to access these loans. Additionally, we must raise awareness to encourage the public to utilize these loans and transition into commercial farming, which can help ensure food security for Malawi," remarked Mkwezalamba.

Chairperson of Nyika Media Club, Feston Malekezo, noted that journalists, too, can venture into entrepreneurship with support from NEEF.

"I appeal to NEEF to open its doors to media practitioners, enabling them to access loans that can help them engage in entrepreneurial activities," he said.

The meeting provided a platform for in-depth discussions on economic empowerment, policy reforms, and financial support for various sectors, aiming to boost investment and promote national development.

