Somalia: Jubbaland Forces Eliminate Al-Shabaab Kill Squad in Kismayo Raid

3 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — In a decisive blow, Jubbaland's elite special forces carried out a meticulously planned operation late Sunday night, neutralizing two Al-Shabaab militants and apprehending another in Kismayo, a key port city in southern Somalia.

The operation targeted a safe house where the cell, infamous for its role in high-profile assassinations and targeted killings, was believed to be plotting its next moves. "These individuals were actively preparing for assassinations targeting influential figures in Kismayo," a high-ranking security official stated, underscoring the operation's urgency based on actionable intelligence.

The raid unfolded in the quiet of the night, with special forces storming the location under the cover of darkness. The engagement was swift, with the two killed militants identified as key operatives in Al-Shabaab's assassination network. The captured militant, whose identity has not been disclosed for operational security, is currently under interrogation to extract further intelligence on the group's activities.

Parallel to this high-stakes operation, Jubbaland Police launched a comprehensive security sweep across multiple neighborhoods in Kismayo. This operation, part of a broader strategy to maintain peace and security, involved checking vehicles, ID verification, and the temporary detainment of several individuals for further questioning.

"The security operations tonight are part of our ongoing efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's infrastructure within our jurisdiction and to prevent any further disruption to the peace and stability we've worked hard to establish," explained the police spokesperson.

Residents of Kismayo, while accustomed to such security measures, expressed a mix of relief and concern. "We are glad that these threats are being dealt with, but the constant fear of retaliation or another attack lingers," said a local shopkeeper who witnessed the police activity.

The operations in Kismayo highlight the persistent threat of Al-Shabaab in Somalia, even as federal and regional forces, supported by international allies, continue their counterterrorism efforts. The Jubbaland administration has vowed to intensify its operations to root out the remaining insurgents, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in intelligence gathering to preempt future attacks.

As dawn broke over Kismayo, the city returned to its regular rhythm, but with an underlying acknowledgment of the ongoing battle against extremism in their midst.

