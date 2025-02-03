Somalia: Hargeisa's Gobonimo Market Reduced to Ashes, Recovery Efforts Underway

Hargeisa, Somalia — A devastating blaze that engulfed Hargeisa's Gobonimo Market on Sunday night has been subdued. It revealed a scene of widespread destruction and economic ruin.

Abdirahman Soltelco, once mayor of Hargeisa, commended the coordinated response from emergency services. The fire brigade, police, and military personnel worked tirelessly in a critical joint effort to manage the situation," he said, acknowledging the fire's containment.

Despite the successful extinguishment, the aftermath paints a bleak picture for many. A local businesswoman, whose livelihood was obliterated by the flames, shared her despair, "Everything vanished while I slept. There's nothing left of my shop."

The challenging terrain within the market significantly hindered rescue operations, according to on-site observers. "The market's layout, with no proper roads, made it nearly impossible for emergency services to navigate," a witness commented, highlighting the logistical difficulties faced by firefighters.

Investigations into the fire's origin continue, and early speculation suggests that electrical issues or the hazardous storage of combustible goods are potential causes.

The focus now shifts to recovery, with questions lingering about the future of the market and the livelihoods of those it supported.