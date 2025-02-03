Uganda: Learners, Parents Warned of Fraudsters As New School Term Opens

Police have warned parents and learners against possible fraudsters targeting those paying school fees as the new term opens.

In an advisory ahead of the busy school reopening week, Police spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke said during this time, fraudsters target both parents and learners as they go about paying fees in the bank.

"They take advantage of this moment. They purport to be clients in the banking halls and target gullible parents and students. They might say they want to help you pay school fees and skip the line or help you with bank processes. Don't accept any help from strangers. They are fraudsters," Rusoke said.

He urged parents or learners to only seek help from bank staff.

The police however urged banks to strengthen security inside and outside their premises since fraudsters operate from there.

Digital payments

The police also urged banks to emphasise use of digital payment methods to minimize contact with money for learners and parents who might fall prey to fraudsters.

"Alternative bank payment methods should be encouraged. You should encourage as many clients as possible to use ecteronic alternatives to eliminate chances of crowding. We know some people are not well inclined to technology but you can sensitize them on this," Rusoke said.

The police also urged parents and guardians to ensure young children are escorted by adults to school and handed to management.

"As security we always notice parents are negligent and don't check the luggage of the children, especially those going to boarding and end up smuggling illicit material like drugs, knives, and destructing gadgets. You find that when a child is expected to be in class and they are having a phone with ponographic material .Others smuggle kubber and liquor into the dormitories which can be prevented if parents and school administration pay a little more attention to luggage entering the school," Rusoke said.

He also urged parents and guardians to always report to school administration in case of conditions like chronic diseases and conditions like allergies for their children for special attention.

Police have also asked schools to install CCTV cameras, proper latrines and fire safety equipment.