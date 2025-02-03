Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Egypt, South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe Set for Fierce Battles in Group B

The full fixture schedule for Group B of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, has been confirmed, with Egypt, South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe set to battle for a place in the knockout rounds.

With two former African champions and two ambitious challengers in the mix, the group promises intense competition.

Egypt and South Africa Open Their Campaigns on December 22

Group B will kick off on December 22, 2025, with South Africa facing Angola at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Bafana Bafana, fresh from their third-place finish at AFCON 2023, will be eager to start strongly against an Angola side that has shown resilience in recent tournaments.

Later that day, Egypt will take on Zimbabwe at the Grand Stade d'Agadir.

The Pharaohs, Africa's most successful team with seven titles, will aim to stamp their authority early, while Zimbabwe will look to cause a major upset against the tournament giants.

Egypt vs. South Africa: A Crucial Clash in Agadir

One of the group's most anticipated fixtures will take place on December 26, as Egypt and South Africa go head-to-head at the Grand Stade d'Agadir.

This encounter brings together two of Africa's football powerhouses, both with strong ambitions of going deep into the tournament.

Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, will be favourites, but South Africa's well-structured approach under Hugo Broos could pose a serious challenge.

On the same day, Angola will battle Zimbabwe at the Grand Stade de Marrakech. With both teams likely to be fighting for a place in the knockout stage, this fixture could prove decisive in the race for a top-two finish.

Final Day Deciders Set for December 29

The group stage will conclude on December 29, with Zimbabwe facing South Africa at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

A Southern African derby, this match carries extra significance as regional pride will be at stake alongside qualification hopes.

Meanwhile, Egypt will take on Angola at the Grand Stade d'Agadir, in what could be a crucial encounter to determine group standings.

Depending on previous results, this match could decide whether Egypt tops the group or if Angola can pull off a shock and book their place in the Round of 16.

With two automatic qualification spots available and a potential third-place entry into the knockout rounds, Group B promises drama, high-quality football, and must-watch fixtures.

Group B Fixtures - AFCON 2025