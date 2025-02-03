Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Morocco Set for a Tough Start As Group a Fixtures Are Confirmed

The full fixture list for Group A of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, has been confirmed, setting up an intense battle between hosts Morocco, Mali, Zambia, and Comoros.

The group, which features a mix of tournament favorites and rising challengers, promises some thrilling encounters.

Host nation Morocco will kick off the tournament against Comoros on December 21, 2025, at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

With home support behind them, the Atlas Lions will be aiming for a strong start against a Comoros side looking to cause an upset.

On the same day, Mali will face Zambia at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, a clash that is expected to be highly competitive.

The Malian Eagles, who have a history of strong AFCON performances, will be eager to secure early points, while Zambia, the 2012 AFCON champions, will be looking to prove they can challenge Africa's elite once again.

One of the most anticipated matches of the group stage will take place on December 25, when Morocco takes on Mali at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

With both teams considered favorites to advance, this game could determine the group winner.

Mali, boasting a strong midfield and physical presence, will be a tough test for the Moroccan side, who will rely on their technical ability and home advantage.

Elsewhere on the same day, Zambia will clash with Comoros at the Stade El Bardi in Rabat.

This match could be a crucial decider for the second qualification spot, especially if one of these teams manages to secure a win in their opening game.

The last round of matches will be played on December 29, with Comoros facing Mali at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

By this stage, the island nation could still be in contention if they have managed to pick up points earlier in the group.

Morocco will wrap up their group-stage campaign with a clash against Zambia at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Depending on previous results, this could be a must-win game for Morocco as they aim to top the group and secure a favorable draw in the knockout rounds.

With four teams battling for two guaranteed spots in the Round of 16 (plus a chance for a third-place team to advance), Group A is set to deliver drama, excitement, and high-stakes football.

Group A Fixtures - AFCON 2025