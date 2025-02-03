Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Morocco Set for a Tough Start As Group a Fixtures Are Confirmed

1 February 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The full fixture list for Group A of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, has been confirmed, setting up an intense battle between hosts Morocco, Mali, Zambia, and Comoros.

The group, which features a mix of tournament favorites and rising challengers, promises some thrilling encounters.

Host nation Morocco will kick off the tournament against Comoros on December 21, 2025, at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

With home support behind them, the Atlas Lions will be aiming for a strong start against a Comoros side looking to cause an upset.

On the same day, Mali will face Zambia at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, a clash that is expected to be highly competitive.

The Malian Eagles, who have a history of strong AFCON performances, will be eager to secure early points, while Zambia, the 2012 AFCON champions, will be looking to prove they can challenge Africa's elite once again.

One of the most anticipated matches of the group stage will take place on December 25, when Morocco takes on Mali at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat.

With both teams considered favorites to advance, this game could determine the group winner.

Mali, boasting a strong midfield and physical presence, will be a tough test for the Moroccan side, who will rely on their technical ability and home advantage.

Elsewhere on the same day, Zambia will clash with Comoros at the Stade El Bardi in Rabat.

This match could be a crucial decider for the second qualification spot, especially if one of these teams manages to secure a win in their opening game.

The last round of matches will be played on December 29, with Comoros facing Mali at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

By this stage, the island nation could still be in contention if they have managed to pick up points earlier in the group.

Morocco will wrap up their group-stage campaign with a clash against Zambia at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

Depending on previous results, this could be a must-win game for Morocco as they aim to top the group and secure a favorable draw in the knockout rounds.

With four teams battling for two guaranteed spots in the Round of 16 (plus a chance for a third-place team to advance), Group A is set to deliver drama, excitement, and high-stakes football.

Group A Fixtures - AFCON 2025

MatchdayFixtureDateVenueCity
1 Morocco vs Comoros 21 Dec 2025 Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah Rabat
1 Mali vs Zambia 21 Dec 2025 Stade Mohammed V Casablanca
2 Morocco vs Mali 25 Dec 2025 Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan Rabat
2 Zambia vs Comoros 25 Dec 2025 Stade El Bardi Rabat
3 Comoros vs Mali 29 Dec 2025 Stade Mohammed V Casablanca
3 Morocco vs Zambia 29 Dec 2025 Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah Rabat

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.