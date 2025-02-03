South Africa: Orlando Pirates Versus Kaizer Chiefs - The Significance of Home-Ground Advantage At SA's Biggest Soccer Show

The Soweto Derby is the most alluring soccer show in town. Contested by Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, the latest instalment will take place on Saturday, 1 February at 3.30pm. It will again be played at a sold-out FNB Stadium.

One of the factors which drive rivalries in sports is the fact that teams have home bases where the visiting team can feel the wrath of the home crowd to the maximum, while the hosts enjoy the passionate backing of their supporters.

Although it is not an exact science, home-ground advantage can be especially significant when teams clash against their bitter rivals.

Derby etiquette

For example, Barcelona feels the pressure in Spain when they play at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The same is true for Real when they visit their foes at Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium. Each team's players feel that they are not at home because of the harsh reception they receive.

In England, when Merseyside rivals Liverpool and Everton tussle, each feels the unwelcoming pressure of being visitors. Everton feel it at Anfield, while Goodison Park turns into a cauldron whenever Liverpool comes around.

Even in Argentina -- which is home to one of the fiercest rivalries in sports history -- the same principle applies. When foes Boca Juniors and River Plate butt heads, the visiting team knows exactly where it is, due to the...