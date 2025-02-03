Zimbabwe: Raw Ivory Lands Suspected Poacher in Trouble

A suspected poacher was nabbed in Bulawayo while in possession of raw ivory, which he wanted to sell.

A 29-year-old man identified as Blessed Matibenga has since been arrested for illegal possession of the elephant tusk.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

On January 31, 2025, police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Blessed Matibenga (29) for possession of raw, unmarked and unregistered ivory at Amakhosi Service Station along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

Police recovered one elephant tusk, which was concealed in a white sack from the suspect who was seeking potential buyers.