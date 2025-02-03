Kenya: 254 Motorsports Club Hosts Inaugural Shell Autocross Championship

Nairobi — The 254 Motorsports Club successfully launched its inaugural Shell Autocross and Autocross Plus Championship Saturday at the Twisty 2 track, located near Tatu City.

The highly anticipated two-day event attracted an overwhelming number of entries, prompting organizers to cap participation at 40 drivers to ensure smooth execution.

A major highlight of the event was the introduction of Autocross Plus, a technical and longer track designed to expose drivers to varied conditions that mimic longer rally stages.

This addition aims to enhance driver skill and provide a structured training ground for those aspiring to compete in national rallies.

Veteran rally driver Eric Bengi lauded the initiative, emphasizing its importance in revitalizing the sport. "This is the way to go if we want to revive national rallies," he stated.

"There is currently a void and shortage of drivers and navigators, and we need to work immediately to fill this gap by training new and young drivers."

The championship is already fostering the next generation of rally talent, with competitors starting from as young as 8 years old.

Organizers have expressed their commitment to building a thriving and talent-rich motorsport scene in Kenya.

As the action continues into Day 2, competitors will battle it out in three remaining heats. Provisional results from Heat 1 show a tie for the fastest time of the day, shared by Amaan Ganatra and Shabaz Anwar.

The motorsport community eagerly anticipates another thrilling day of high-speed action as the championship unfolds.

PROVISIONAL HEAT 1 RESULTSDownloadPROVISIONAL START LIST - DAY 2Download