Nigeria: Insecurity Stalls N30bn Bobi Grazing Reserve Project in Niger

The ambition of the federal government, the Niger State government and some private firms to establish a N30 billion modern grazing reserve in Bobi community of Mariga local government area has been frustrated by the worsening security challenges in the area.

The project was initiated by the immediate past administration of the state, in collaboration with the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, to stem the recurring farmers and herders clashes as well as cattle rustling by bandits.

It was designed as a pilot scheme for the development of the livestock sector in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP Sunday's findings revealed that instead of the initial focus of the project - which is livestock development, it is crop farming that has been going on at the reserve while the initial investments in livestock and diaries have been discontinued since the inception of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was learnt that the stoppage of work at the site was caused by the serious security challenges in the Bobi axis of Mariga council of Niger State.

However, community leaders and other residents of the area said the security situation had improved.

Sources said when Governor Mohammed Bago assumed office, a stakeholders' meeting was called in October 2023 where the situation was reviewed.

According to the sources, it was discovered that the security situation had made it difficult to engage in livestock farming and other ancillary diary ventures because bandits could rustle the cows.

Consequently, the state government decided to use the land for the crop farming.

The investigation also revealed that companies including Frieslandcampina Wamco, Chi Limited, Hail Consortium, Neon Dairies Plc, and Iris Dairies that were prepared to make huge investments in the project had all backtracked.

The Niger State Commissioner of Agriculture Bawa Bosso said he was aware of the investments started by last administration through a collaboration with the CBN and disclosed that 30,000 hectares of the reserve had been used for crop production by Niger Foods.

He told LEADERSHIP Sunday that Niger Foods had grown several cereal crops on the land but admitted that enough had not be done in the area of livestock farmimg.

Meanwhile, the head of Bobi community, Kabiru Mohammed, and other residents told our correspondent that it was better to return to the initial plan, alongside crop farming.

Mohammed said the security challenges given as reason for the stoppage of work and investments on the reserve could be accepted in 2023, "but now if the villagers are carried along and adequate security provided, the dream for the reserve will be achieved.

"We want the government to be more vigilant about the reserve, and always remember the residents of the community, especially the poor people. The traditional institutions in the communities should be included in whatever comes up to make things easier."

On the security situation in the area, Mohammed said, "Well, we thank God. Because of the security challenges everything was put on hold, but since Niger Foods came last year, everything has worked well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We want (a return to) the initial livestock investment; the masses will benefit more from it, because many people benefitted a lot from it when the government started, before everything went down."

Another resident of the area Mohammed Bobi said, "The interesting part of the initial plan was the establishment of schools, health centres, diary companies and other facilities that could empower the people, but all have been stopped, we want work to resume and the initial plan followed to the logical conclusion."

The present situation of the initial N30 billion investment promised by CBN was not clear as of the time of filing this report as no official could speak on it, but Governor Bago recently hosted some livestock investors from Brazil in the state.

The governor has been promoting both crops and livestock investments with the aim of curbing food insecurity in the state and the country.