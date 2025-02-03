Nigeria: Kaduna NUJ Applauds Gov Sani for Remitting N548m to NUT

2 February 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kaduna State Council has applauded Governor Uba Sani for remitting N548 million to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Endwell scheme following the resolution of a dispute that had lingered since 2021.

A statement signed by the Communique Drafting Committee chairman, Ango Bally and the secretary, Emmanuel Austin Agbo, described the governor as a media-friendly governor.

The council also referred to Governor Sani as a promoter of the rule of law and a leader who respects the traditional institution, following his reinstatement of the dethroned Chief of Piriga Chiefdom, Chief Jonathan Pharaguwa Zamuna.

According to the statement, the governor acted in compliance with the judgment of the National Industrial Court that nullified Zamuna's dethronement by the past administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The statement noted that the governor also complied with all the judgment terms, including the payment of N10 million damages, Chief Zamuna's salary and other entitlements.

"The council commends the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, for collaborative efforts with the governor of Kaduna state in restoring peace in most vulnerable areas in Kaduna State: Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Zangon Kataf and Chikun LGAs.

"NUJ however expresses serious concern over the recent renewed attacks in some parts of the state, particularly in Kauru, Sanga, Kajuru and Kachia LGAs, and commiserates with the victims of the attacks," the statement read.

The council also congratulated the governor on his conferment of "Governor of the Year" award by Thisday Newspaper and Arise News TV, adding that it is a testament to his achievements in rural development.

"His non-kinetic approach to addressing security challenges and his inclusive governance policy have restored relative peace and harmony in the state," the council said.

