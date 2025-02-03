Malawi: Loud Mouth Lawyer Ayuba in Hot Soup for Suggesting Shoot-to-Kill Street Children, Police May Arrest Him

Outrage has erupted over the inflammatory shoot-to-kill remarks made by lawyer Sylvester Ayuba James, with calls growing louder for his arrest following a petition by street-connected children to the Malawi Law Society (MLS) and Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

Ayuba sparked national fury on January 14, 2025, after posting on Facebook, advocating for the government to employ lethal force against street-connected children suspected of vandalizing street light poles in Lilongwe.

In his chilling post, Ayuba described these vulnerable children as "thugs" and "terrorists," suggesting they should be "shot to death" and disposed of without regard for human dignity.

"I have always given my free advice to government: if you are serious about restoring order in this extended village of Malawi, the starting point is to recruit terminators with silenced guns, shoot these thugs to death at night, and bury them en masse somewhere along the border with Mozambique in Dzalanyama or feed them to the hyenas in Nkhotakota and Thuma game reserves," Ayuba shockingly wrote.

His remarks have ignited a wave of condemnation. Street-connected children, through a handwritten Chichewa petition obtained by the media, expressed fear for their lives. "Some of us go to the streets to beg or find any piecework to survive. These sentiments are a direct threat to us, especially those of us not involved in any crime," reads part of the letter.

The petition, drafted after Ayuba's post went viral, demands that MLS discipline Ayuba for his reckless statements and that MHRC ensures the children's safety. "We were shocked to learn that Ayuba is a lawyer who understands the law, yet he promotes violence against us," the children stated.

When contacted, Ayuba dismissively responded, "But if they can petition MLS, they are, certainly, not street children. These must be some organized individuals with an agenda."

However, MLS honorary secretary Gabriel Chembezi confirmed on Thursday that they are investigating the matter. National Police deputy spokesperson Harry Namwaza also weighed in, saying: "We take such allegations seriously, especially those that may incite violence. If a complaint is submitted, it will be thoroughly investigated."

Human rights organizations have also condemned Ayuba's remarks. Victor Mhango, executive director of the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice, and Assistance, stated, "Such reckless statements go against human rights principles and risk inciting violence and lawlessness. The legal profession demands responsibility, fairness, and respect for the dignity of all individuals."

Michael Kaiyatsa, executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation, added, "These remarks are not only harmful but also violate the fundamental rights of vulnerable children, contributing to their stigmatization and marginalization."

MHRC chairperson Chikondi Chijozi confirmed that the issue is under serious review: "Our legal team is looking into it."

Interestingly, Ayuba was appointed to the board of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi by President Lazarus Chakwera just two days after his controversial post. This development raises questions about accountability and ethical standards within public appointments.

Meanwhile, residents of Lilongwe have been expressing frustration over the recent surge in vandalism of solar street light poles, a crime punishable under Section 344 (1) of the Penal Code. However, critics argue that such criminal activities do not warrant extrajudicial killings, emphasizing the need for lawful and humane solutions.

As the outrage continues, the question remains: will justice be served, or will Ayuba's dangerous rhetoric go unchecked?