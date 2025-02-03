Malawi: 45 Chiradzulu Women Graduate in Tailoring and Design Training Funded By Mrf-UK and Issa Foundation

Malawi Relief Fund (MRF)-UK, in collaboration with its major donor, the Issa Foundation, has successfully graduated 45 women from Chiradzulu in tailoring and design training. The graduation ceremony, held at Maone Technical College in Chiradzulu, marks the fourth cohort of this vocational skills program, which has now benefited over 180 individuals in under two years, fostering self-reliance, financial independence, and economic empowerment.

"This is not just a graduation," said MRF-UK Country Director Yakub Valli. "Today we celebrate a milestone in the lives of these 45 remarkable women who have successfully completed their tailoring training program."

Valli emphasized MRF-UK's commitment to women's empowerment, stating, "At Malawi Relief Fund-UK, we believe that empowering women is key to transforming families, communities, and entire nations. When a woman is equipped with skills, knowledge, and opportunities, she becomes a force for economic growth and social change."

The graduates not only acquired technical skills in sewing and design but also received training in business and financial management, alongside basic Islamic teachings to support moral and ethical entrepreneurship.

MRF-UK and the Issa Foundation's support extends beyond training. Each graduate received a brand-new sewing machine and accessories, provided at no cost, as part of the program's K23 million investment in intensive training and startup support.

"We are proud to announce that each of you will receive a brand-new sewing machine, absolutely free," Valli declared. "We believe that lack of resources should never be a barrier to success. We want each of you to leave here fully equipped, ready to start your own business, earn a living, and build a better future for yourselves and your families."

He encouraged the graduates to apply their skills wisely, grow their businesses, and inspire others. "Go forth with confidence! You now have the tools to create, to earn, to inspire--the world is waiting for your talent."

Valli reminded the graduates that this is just the beginning of their journey. "Keep learning, keep innovating, and keep striving for excellence. The future is in your hands, and we have no doubt that you will make a significant impact."

He also expressed gratitude to the donors and trainers whose dedication made the program a success. "We sincerely thank you for your contributions. Congratulations to these graduates--may their talents bring prosperity to their lives and communities, and may their sewing machines stitch together a brighter future for all of them. We look forward to seeing you grow as entrepreneurs and leaders, In Sha Allah."

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Kaumi, Director of Planning and Development at Chiradzulu District Council, who served as the guest of honor. Also present were Traditional Authority (T/A) Ntchema and other local chiefs, including Swadiki, Chapola, and Chotokwa, from the communities where the women hail.

Kaumi praised MRF-UK as one of the most reliable NGOs working in Chiradzulu. "MRF-UK and the Issa Foundation have proven to be true friends to our communities. Unlike many briefcase NGOs that fail to complete their promised projects, MRF-UK has delivered tangible, life-changing outcomes."

He highlighted that the skills acquired, combined with the provision of starter pack sewing machines, represent a lifelong investment not just for the graduates but also for others they will mentor in the future. "The impact of this program will ripple through generations, fostering economic growth and community development," Kaumi concluded.