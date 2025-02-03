Somalia: Puntland Thanks US and UAE for Providing Airstrike Assistance in Anti-Isis War

2 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland State has reported significant progress in its ongoing military offensive against ISIS militants in the Al-Miskat area of the Bari region. According to a recent statement, the operation has achieved "key successes," with key figures of the terrorist group neutralized as part of phase one.

The statement also acknowledged the support of international allies, including the United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who have provided airstrike assistance. Additionally, Puntland highlighted the support from neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya in the fight against the terrorist organization.

As the operation enters its second phase, Puntland reaffirmed its commitment to ridding the region of ISIS militants who have been using the rugged terrain of the Bari mountains as a hideout.

The Puntland government expressed its gratitude for the continued international cooperation, which has been pivotal in the success of the operation so far. The government emphasized that it remains focused on ensuring the long-term security of the region and the safety of its citizens.

This coordinated offensive underscores the growing regional and international efforts to combat terrorism in East Africa, with Puntland taking a leading role in the fight against ISIS in Somalia.

