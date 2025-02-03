Ethiopia: Constructive Diplomacy Garnering Support for Sea Access - Officials

Ethiopia's request for access to the sea is gaining broad acceptance following the government's relentless diplomatic efforts, officials said.

Speaking to local media, the House of People Representatives (HoPRs), Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Member, Ambassador Dina Mufti, said that Ethiopia's request for access to the sea is a fair, legitimate and peaceful objective.

Dina said some countries accused Ethiopia of provoking its neighbors, falsely portraying its peaceful efforts to achieve its goals.

However, these accusations were short-lived due to intensive diplomatic efforts to clarify the situation, he stated.

"Currently, many countries have acknowledged Ethiopia's legitimate request to access the sea following the persistent, reasonable, and peaceful diplomatic approach of the government to achieve national interest," Dina noted.

He underscored that other countries can also learn from Ethiopia's example of how to fulfil diplomatic ambitions, avoid conflicts, and so on.

Management Advisor and Teacher, Geteye Terefe on his part said that the government's remarkable diplomatic measures have boosted Addis Ababa's negotiating capacity.

Geteye pointed out that once Ethiopia gains access to the sea, it will significantly contribute to Africa's development and the world, as it has done in the past. This will improve economic and trade ties across the continent and boost Africa's global influence.