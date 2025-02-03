Ethiopia: Constructive Diplomacy Garnering Support for Sea Access - Officials

2 February 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Meseret BEHAILU

Ethiopia's request for access to the sea is gaining broad acceptance following the government's relentless diplomatic efforts, officials said.

Speaking to local media, the House of People Representatives (HoPRs), Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Member, Ambassador Dina Mufti, said that Ethiopia's request for access to the sea is a fair, legitimate and peaceful objective.

Dina said some countries accused Ethiopia of provoking its neighbors, falsely portraying its peaceful efforts to achieve its goals.

However, these accusations were short-lived due to intensive diplomatic efforts to clarify the situation, he stated.

"Currently, many countries have acknowledged Ethiopia's legitimate request to access the sea following the persistent, reasonable, and peaceful diplomatic approach of the government to achieve national interest," Dina noted.

He underscored that other countries can also learn from Ethiopia's example of how to fulfil diplomatic ambitions, avoid conflicts, and so on.

Management Advisor and Teacher, Geteye Terefe on his part said that the government's remarkable diplomatic measures have boosted Addis Ababa's negotiating capacity.

Geteye pointed out that once Ethiopia gains access to the sea, it will significantly contribute to Africa's development and the world, as it has done in the past. This will improve economic and trade ties across the continent and boost Africa's global influence.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.