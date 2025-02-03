Ethiopia: State Sees Over 10,000 Foreign Tourists in Six - Month

- The Tigray Interim Administration Culture and Tourism Bureau has announced that over 10,000 foreign tourists visited the state's tourist destinations in the first half of this year.

The Bureau Deputy Head Hailay Beyene told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that this success is due to close collaboration with regional stakeholders and the federal government. He noted the state's tourism sector has shown strong activity and revival in the past six months, aligning with the current fiscal year's plan.

The tourism sector is positively impacting the local economy, particularly by promoting attractions and attracting international visitors during festivals. Many domestic and foreign tourists have visited the state, especially for religious, historical, and cultural festivals like Ashenda, contributing to the state's revival and economic activity.

Hailay emphasized the government's and state's direct and indirect contributions to tourism sector revitalization, including encouraging tourism infrastructure, hotel investment, and lodge development.

The Bureau's Classification and Qualification Director Yemane Gedlu stated that they are working to expand community-based tourism development throughout Tigray. He added that supporting and monitoring tourism development is a joint effort with stakeholders and the federal government.

Yemane highlighted the excellent results achieved in increasing visitor numbers and income sources, acknowledging the crucial support and supervision provided by the federal government in the state's tourism development activities.