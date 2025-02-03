Ethiopia: Reflections From Prosperity Party's 2nd General Congress

The Prosperity Party (PP) held its 2nd regular General Congress last Friday. The Ethiopian Herald reported on the reflections of the PP chairman and sister parties as follows:

The Second General Congress of the Prosperity Party (PP), Ethiopia's current incumbent party, began on Friday afternoon with the theme "From Pledge to Practice." Speaking at the opening ceremony of the congress, attended by over 1,700 senior party members, representatives of competitive parties, and representatives of sister parties from 15 countries, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), PP's President, stated that "as we start the 2nd Congress of our party, Ethiopia's journey to prosperity is unavoidable."

Foreign sister parties delivers soliadirty message to PP

Representatives from sister parties in 15 different countries, ruling parties in each recpective country, attended PP's 2nd congress and delivered solidarity speeches at the conference.

- PP's nation-building, economic transformation measures exemplary: ANC

Delivering a message of solidarity at the opening ceremony of the PP's 2nd General Congress, Noxolo Kiviet, a member of South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee, applauded the PP's successful practices in the nation-building process, as well as its achievements in transforming the economy.

"We celebrate the remarkable progress made by the Ethiopian government in nation-building, economic transformation, and the pursuit of peace," the ANC representative said, adding, "Your successes are Africa's successes, and your challenges are Africa's challenges," stressing the ANC's commitment to strengthening party-to-party relations and the ties between the two countries.

- Ethio-Turkiye relation rooted in win-win approach: AK Party

During the PP's conference, Zafer Sirakaya, Deputy Chairman of Turkey's ruling party, the Justice and Development Party (AK), stated that the longstanding ties between Ethiopia and Turkey, as well as between their parties, reflect a commitment to building a future based on mutual respect and shared regional interests.

He expressed his hope for great success at the congress and stated his belief that the decisions made at the PP's 2nd Congress would not only benefit Ethiopia but also contribute to increased stability within the continent and global prosperity

- PP's practice exemplary for other ruling parties: SPLM

Speaking at PP's 2nd General Congress, Peter Lam Both, Secretary General of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) - South Sudan's ruling party, stated that Ethiopia's current ruling party, Prosperity, has implemented the best and most promising practices over the past five years. Both emphasized that PP's initiatives are exemplary and should be adopted by many African political parties.

He highlighted that PP's extensive reform efforts are leading to significant transformations in the country's social, economic, political, and physical infrastructure development.