East Africa: Ethiopia Leads Africa in Crop Variety Preservation

-Stores over 91,000 samples in Gene Bank

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has achieved a significant milestone in biodiversity conservation, becoming the first African nation to collect and store over 91,000 plant samples in its gene bank.

The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute Crop and Horticulture Biodiversity Research Executive Director Wubshet Teshome told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that this impressive collection represents more than a third of the 240,000 samples stored across the entire African continent. Collected over the past five decades from across Ethiopia, these samples play a vital role in preserving the country's rich agricultural heritage.

"This gene bank and its resources are a treasure not only for Ethiopia but for the entire world," stated Wubshet, emphasizing its importance for ensuring the continued diversity of Ethiopian species. He highlighted the crucial role of these genetic resources in both conservation efforts and boosting agricultural production and productivity.

Faced with the global decline in biodiversity, which poses a significant threat to crop and horticultural species, nations are increasingly relying on gene banks for preservation and future use. The Ethiopian Biodiversity Institute is actively working to combat this decline and ensure the sustainable management of these vital resources.

Wubshet explained that Ethiopia is proactively addressing the worsening global biodiversity crisis by establishing a modern, internationally compliant gene bank with a substantial resource base. This facility allows for the collection and storage of a wide variety of species, safeguarding them against potential loss.

Recognizing the risks posed by natural and human-made disasters, Wubshet stressed the importance of redundancy.

He suggested establishing multiple storage locations for similar species to mitigate the impact of localized events. While acknowledging that some African species are currently being stored in Western countries, he proudly announced that Ethiopia, with government support, is developing a "duplicate gene bank" in Addis Ababa to complement the existing facility in Fiche. This initiative will further enhance the security and long-term preservation of these valuable genetic resources, not only for Ethiopia but for the global community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite this progress, Wubshet acknowledged limitations in fully understanding and utilizing the gene bank's potential at the national level, leading to some resource underutilization. He called for increased collaboration among stakeholders and advocated for a streamlined variety distribution system, suggesting that while fees might be necessary, the distribution of varieties themselves should be free to ensure wider access and utilization.