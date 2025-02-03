Ethiopia: Prosperity Party Congress Draws International Support

-The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has been undertaking its three-day second regular congress in Addis Ababa, drawing messages of support and pledges of collaboration from regional and international allies.

The three-day event, held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, highlighted Ethiopia's growing influence in the region and its commitment to peace and development.

On the occasion, Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK), Deputy Chairman, Zafer Sirakaya, emphasized the strong and enduring ties between Ethiopia and Türkiye, built on mutual respect and a shared vision for regional stability.

He acknowledged Ethiopia's rich history and its role as a beacon of hope for nations striving for independence. Sirakaya noted the growing trade, education, and cultural ties between the two nations, affirming Türkiye's commitment to Ethiopia's development and regional cooperation.

Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party Secretary General, Emmanuel Nchimbi, commended the Prosperity Party's victory in the 2021 general election and reiterated Tanzania's commitment to partnering with Ethiopia for mutual benefit.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration between Ethiopia and Tanzania to address global challenges, including climate change, conflict, energy security, and other pressing issues.

South Sudan's Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) party Secretary General, Peter Lam Both, praised the Prosperity Party for its effective governance and inclusive approach, citing it as a model for other political parties.

He highlighted Ethiopia's remarkable social, economic, political, and infrastructural development, particularly in Addis Ababa. Both acknowledged Ethiopia's support for South Sudan, mentioning the 632 scholarships provided this year alone.

The Djiboutian People's Rally for Progress (RPP) party Secretary General and Finance Minister, Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, described Ethiopia as a guardian of stability and a champion of regional economic integration.

He urged Ethiopia to continue its leadership in promoting regional peace, stability, and economic transformation. Dawaleh emphasized the importance of trust between nations and leaders, highlighting the challenges facing the Horn of Africa, including terrorism, climate change, and global geopolitical instability. He pledged Djibouti's support for Ethiopia's national reconciliation initiative.

The congress served as a platform for the Prosperity Party to review its achievements over the past five years, address critical policy issues, and chart its course for the future. The strong presence of international delegations underscored Ethiopia's growing importance on the African stage and the widespread recognition of its efforts towards regional stability and development.