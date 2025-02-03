Ethiopia: Foreign Delegates Laud Ethiopia's Dev't Projects

Delegates from 15 foreign parties attending the Prosperity Party's (PP) second General Conference have praised Ethiopia's development progress, particularly the corridor development initiative. A group of delegates recently visited Entoto Park, citing it as a prime example for other nations.

Mohammed Sadiki of Morocco's National Rally of Independent Parties expressed his admiration for the park, calling it "remarkable and impressive." He appreciated the visit and the Ethiopian government's hospitality, noting the park's breathtaking views of the capital and its contribution to tourism and the country's image.

Noxolo Kiviet, a member of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) of South Africa, highlighted the significant infrastructure projects in Ethiopia, especially the Addis Ababa corridor development, as impressive and a model for other countries. She emphasized the park's role in enhancing Addis Ababa's reputation as the diplomatic capital of Africa. Noxolo's remarks underscore the government's commitment to national transformation and improved livelihoods through sustainable development and progress.

Yudi Mercedes Hernandez, representing the Communist Party of Cuba, commended the development projects, emphasizing the vital role of such parks in addressing climate change and promoting environmental health.