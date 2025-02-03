Southern Africa: SADC Proposes Joint Summit With East African Community to Solve DRC Crisis

SOUTHERN African Development Community (SADC) leaders have suggested holding a meeting with the East African Community (EAC) to discuss the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where rebels have seized the eastern city of Goma.

The EAC is a regional bloc comprising eight member states: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania and DRC. Its headquarters are located in Arusha, Tanzania.

SADC leaders held an extraordinary summit in Harare Friday, following intensified attacks by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels who killed 16 soldiers serving with SADC and United Nations (UN) peacekeeping forces last week and quickly expanded their presence in eastern DRC after capturing Goma.

"Summit called for an immediate joint Summit of SADC and East African Community (EAC) to deliberate on the way forward regarding the security situation in the DRC as proposed by the 24th Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State of the EAC held on 29th January 2025," SADC executive secretary Elias Magosi said.

The leaders also called for humanitarian support as the situation worsens leaving ordinary Congolese without basic essentials.

"Summit expressed concern that the recent attacks continued to worsen the security and humanitarian situation in the DRC and called for immediate restoration of essential utilities such as water, electricity, means of communication and supply lines for food and other essential commodities," he added.

Meanwhile, over 400 000 people have been displaced due to the clashes since the beginning of the year.

The M23 group is the strongest of over 100 armed groups fighting for control in eastern DRC, an area rich in valuable minerals used in global technology.

According to UN experts, M23 is supported by about 4,000 soldiers from Rwanda--many more than in 2012 when they briefly took over Goma in a conflict fuelled by ethnic tensions.