Zimbabwe: Swimming Expedition Ends in Tragedy As Boy (12) Drowns in River

A swimming expedition ended in tragedy Saturday after a 12-year-old Chinhoyi boy drowned in Hunyani River.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) acting provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto confirmed the incident.

The deceased was identified as Wallace Kavhukatema, who was a pupil at Alpha College Primary School.

"I can confirm a sad incident in which a 12-year-old male juvenile Wallace Kavhukatema of 3487 Cherima, Chinhoyi drowned in Hunyani River.

The incident occurred on February 1, 2025, around 1230 hours when the now and his 11-year-old friend of the same address went for a swimming expedition at the river.

"As they were swimming, Wallace failed to swim and drowned," said Chapoto.

His colleague rushed and informed Consider Chimulambi (23), who proceeded to the scene and retrieved the lifeless body.

A report was made at Chemagamba Police, who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police expressed worry over the increase in drowning cases around the province.

"The incessant rains mean more measures should be taken to avoid such incidents lest we lose more lives.

"Parents are urged to monitor their children wherever they are and ensure their safety," Chapoto said.