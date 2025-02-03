Zimbabwe: Swimming Expedition Ends in Tragedy As Boy (12) Drowns in River

2 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A swimming expedition ended in tragedy Saturday after a 12-year-old Chinhoyi boy drowned in Hunyani River.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) acting provincial spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto confirmed the incident.

The deceased was identified as Wallace Kavhukatema, who was a pupil at Alpha College Primary School.

"I can confirm a sad incident in which a 12-year-old male juvenile Wallace Kavhukatema of 3487 Cherima, Chinhoyi drowned in Hunyani River.

The incident occurred on February 1, 2025, around 1230 hours when the now and his 11-year-old friend of the same address went for a swimming expedition at the river.

"As they were swimming, Wallace failed to swim and drowned," said Chapoto.

His colleague rushed and informed Consider Chimulambi (23), who proceeded to the scene and retrieved the lifeless body.

A report was made at Chemagamba Police, who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Police expressed worry over the increase in drowning cases around the province.

"The incessant rains mean more measures should be taken to avoid such incidents lest we lose more lives.

"Parents are urged to monitor their children wherever they are and ensure their safety," Chapoto said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.