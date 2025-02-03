Zimbabwe: Davis Cup - Zimbabwe Relegated to Group Lll

Zimbabwe tennis team failed to take advantage of playing on home after they recorded whitewash at the hands of Morocco in a Davis Cup Group II play-off held at Harare Sports Club Saturday.

The defeat saw Zimbabwe being relegated to Group III of the Africa Davis Cup competition.

Running for two days, Zimbabwe tennis team was taken for a ride by the visitors, who dominated with victories in successive days.

Zimbabwe's streak of defeats started on Friday when Courtney Lock and Ethan Sibanda lost their singles Friday.

Courtney lost by 6-2 6-4 to Taha Baadi while Sibanda went down 6-3 6-2 to Elliot Benchentrit.

Morocco continued with its dominance over Zimbabwe Saturday after with their doubles team won 6-1 6-1 to claim an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In the doubles, the hosts were represented by Courtney Lock and Ronnan Mtisi, who came in for injured Ethan Sibanda.

With a task to save the face of Team Zimbabwe, Mtisi then played Karim Bennani in the reverse singles match in which he lost by 6-4 6-3, taking the tally to 4-0 win for the visitors.

Zimbabwe's whitewash defeat by Morocco means they will be going back to compete in Group III this year.