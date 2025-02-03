Zimbabwe: Netball League Honours 2024 Season Top Performers

2 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sport Reporter

RAINBOW Netball League (RANL) Saturday night honoured the 2024 top performers at a glittering awards ceremony held in the capital.

Running for the sixth time, the awards ceremony was preceded by an elective Annual General Meeting (AGM), which saw the election into power of a new executive chaired by Chipo Chirenje.

The new executive's term will run for four years.

Saturday night belonged Anifa Luya, who won the Player of The Year accolade.

Playing as a winger, the Flow Angels player had 13 Player of The Match accolades to her name during the 2024 season, hence without doubt she was voted the best player in the league.

"Honestly, l am happy, it's something l never expected. I want to thank my teammates for their support because without them l could not have made it this far," said Luya, with joy written all over her face.

The league also recognised the brilliance of top goalscorer, Tafadzwa Mawango of Correctional Queens with a Golden Glove accolade.

Mawango scored a total of 1802 goals, the highest by any player in the league during the 2024 season.

After helping Correctional Queens to lift the league title since 2019, team head coach Naftali Nyangulu was voted Coach of The Year, taking the gong away from Glow Petroleum's Perpetua Siyachitema who won it the previous two seasons.

RANL Awards 2024 Winners List

Most Disciplined Team - Mtala Netball Club

Rookie of The Year - Ashley James

Golden Hand - Tafadzwa Mawango

(1802 goals) (Correction Queens)

People's Choice Award - Pamela Muchena

Coach of The Year - Naftali Nyanguru

Player Of The Year - Anifa Luya

Players' Player of The Year - Amanda Ncube

